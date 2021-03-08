Covid: Boris Johnson really awful, says Mark Drakeford
- Published
The First Minister of Wales described the prime minister as being "really, really awful", following an emergency government meeting last year.
Mark Drakeford's comments featured in an S4C documentary, broadcast following his response to the Covid pandemic.
He suggested he felt a "sense of despair" after the Cobra meeting, on Zoom, where a lorry travel ban in France was discussed.
Downing Street has been asked comment on the broadcast, on Sunday night.
The documentary also shows that the Welsh Government cabinet was split last year over whether it should reduce in law the number of households that could meet at Christmas, instead of just issuing guidance.
France banned lorry traffic from Britain last December amid concern over a new variant of the virus found in the UK.
On the call, Mr Johnson can be heard to say he wants to "urgently look at the implications of the travel bans that some of our European Friends have imposed".
It later eased the measures after an agreement to have lorry drivers tested. Travel bans were also implemented by other nations.
The programme cuts away from most of the meeting, saying it cannot record it for security reasons.
But Mr Drakeford is then heard to say: "Dear me, he really really is awful."
"Imagine that some deadly new variant of the virus had been discovered in France and they were trying to persuade us that there was no need to take any action to stop French lorry drivers from driving across the continent."
When asked by an adviser whether he wanted any minutes from the meeting, Mr Drakeford said: "No, I don't think there is anything at all, other than wringing our hands, a sense of despair."
'Difficult to understand'
Earlier in the programme, he said he and the PM were "very different people".
They had both studied Latin "but it's hard to find anything else that's common between us as people", he added.
"The world through Boris Johnson's eyes is so different to the world that people in Wales see. It's difficult sometimes to understand where he's coming from and why he's doing what he's doing."
The documentary shows the decision making at the Welsh Government behind Wales' move to allow only two households to mix over Christmas.
Under the four nations agreement it was going to be three, but Mr Drakeford announced that it should be two instead. It was later confirmed to be law.
It initially was not clear if that would be guidance or law.
Appearing to speak about the media, the first minister said: "Let's hope nobody is bright enough to ask, 'is that 'should' as in regulation or 'should' as in advice'?"
"They are asking already", an official says, to which Mr Drakeford swears in response.
The documentary goes on to show the proceedings of a later cabinet meeting, where ministers were split on whether to make the rule legally enforceable. Mr Drakeford decided to go ahead, putting the guidance into regulations.