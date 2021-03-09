Elections 2021: Voters asked to take own pencils and pens
- Published
Voters should bring their own pens and pencils to polling stations at the 2021 elections, the UK, Welsh and Scottish governments have said.
Ministers issued the request in a joint statement on the steps being taken to make the polls safer.
They said anyone who feels comfortable using a supermarket can feel confident using a polling station.
Welsh Parliament, Scottish Parliament and English council elections are scheduled for 6 May.
Elections for the police and crime commissioner elections in England and Wales taking place the same day.
The joint statement said voters will be "encouraged to bring their own pen or pencil to mark their ballot papers, although fresh clean pencils will still be available for all".
"Voters will soon begin to receive their polling cards for these elections," ministers said, "and we would like to reassure them of the extensive preparations that are being made to allow these polls to take place in a way that minimises the risk of spreading the coronavirus."
Hand sanitiser will be available and screens, distance markings and protective barriers will be in use.
"Social distancing will be in place, both inside and outside polling stations, and all voters and staff should wear a face covering," the statement said.
Voters will have three ways of voting - as well as polling stations, they can appoint a proxy.
"Anyone who is shielding, or anyone who would for any reason prefer not to attend a polling station, can apply for a postal or proxy vote in advance of the elections," the statement continued.
All three governments have rules allowing for emergency proxy votes up until 5pm on the day.
"This will mean that voters who are self-isolating due to coronavirus exposure, testing or symptoms can still have their say in these elections without having to leave their home," ministers said.
Some Welsh Parliament candidates have complained in Wales about a ban on delivering political leaflets during lockdown. In England, door to door campaigning is being allowed from 8 March, and in Scotland leafleting could be permitted from 15 March.
No date is yet confirmed for Wales, although Health Minister Vaughan Gething said he was considering relaxing the rules last week.
The joint statement said: "Campaigning activity, such as leafleting, will commence across the UK as Covid restrictions ease;
"The pace of this will vary between nations and campaigners in each nation will need to follow the guidance and regulations made by the relevant government."
The Welsh Parliament recently passed a law allowing for an emergency delay to the Senedd election if required.
But last week the country's Local Government Minister Julie James said the postponement would only be a "last resort" if the public health situation required it.