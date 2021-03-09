Covid: Labour MS concern at easing restrictions before schools open
- Published
A senior Labour backbencher has expressed concerns that plans to ease restrictions could make it difficult to fully reopen schools from Easter.
The Welsh Government has proposed reopening hairdressers and some non-essential retail from next Monday.
Schools will not fully reopen until Easter.
Answering concerns from Lynne Neagle, First Minister Mark Drakeford said he will not allow easing restrictions to compromise opening schools.
All primary schools children and secondary school years 11 and 13 will be going back next Monday, but remaining secondary school children will not return until after Easter.
After criticism about other sectors opening before schools fully reopen, the Welsh Government announced that schools would be able to welcome years 7, 8 and 9 for catch-up sessions.
The Welsh Conservatives accused the Welsh Government of a U-turn.
Lynne Neagle, who is chairwoman of the Welsh Parliament's Children, Young People and Education committee, said she is "very concerned" about prospects for reopening schools fully in Wales.
The Torfaen Member of the Senedd (MS) told the Welsh Parliament that she was worried that decisions "to ease other restrictions in the coming days will remove the vital headroom necessary to return children to school fully".
In response, Mark Drakeford said getting children back to school "was a top priority, but the headroom would be also used to reopen other parts of society".
"We will look to use headroom we have to restore some other aspects of Welsh life," he said.
"But we always do that with a close attention to not doing anything that will impede our ability to return the whole of our children and young people to school immediately after the Easter holidays.
"I can give her that assurance that that is always the lens through which we regard the other aspects that we do hope to be able to make some preliminary progress on after this Friday's review is concluded."