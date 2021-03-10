Trans-row Plaid Cymru politician to close Twitter account
A politician has apologised to the trans community for causing "pain and hurt" over her actions on social media.
Plaid Cymru Senedd member Helen Mary Jones said she would deactivate her personal Twitter account - effectively closing it down.
The Mid and West Wales MS said she had followed accounts that had shared content which was transphobic.
It comes after Plaid election candidate Owen Hurcum resigned from a party list over the row.
A Twitter account called Team Helen Mary Jones, which was set up last December, remains online. It tweets updates from Ms Jones' work in the Senedd.
Deactivating a Twitter account takes it off the internet - it can be reactivated within 30 days, but BBC Wales was told Ms Jones intends to delete it.
In a statement posted to Twitter she said: "I have taken time to reflect and to understand how the actions and comments that I have made and shared on social media and elsewhere, including historic comments that have resurfaced, have caused a lot of hurt and harm to people. None more so than the trans community.
"I specifically recognise that some of the accounts I follow and retweet have shared content which is unacceptable and transphobic and I very much regret the impact of this on individuals as well as the trans community more broadly.
"For this, I sincerely apologise to the trans community for the pain and hurt I have caused. I am still learning."
The candidate for Llanelli and Mid and West Wales said she would be undertaking "relevant awareness training" from an external organisation.
"This will be the last post I will publish on this Twitter account before deactivating it within the next few hours," she added.
A Plaid Cymru spokeswoman said: "Plaid Cymru acknowledges the statement issued by Helen Mary Jones and the spirit of sincerity in which it is intended.
"We remain steadfast in our commitment to creating a Wales which is fair, equal and just for all its citizens.
"This will be reflected in the manifesto which will include a clear statement of support for the trans community, endorsed by all the candidates standing in Plaid Cymru's name."