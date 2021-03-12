Elections 2021 in Wales: Leaflets can be delivered from Monday
Delivering election leaflets will be allowed in Wales from Monday.
But Wales' first minister said door knocking by activists will not be permitted yet.
Mark Drakeford's latest decision followed criticism from some election candidates on a ban on the delivery of leaflets during lockdown.
He said that full preparations for the elections are underway for 6 May, with the criteria for postponing the election not met.
The Senedd has passed but has not used legislation that would allow for a delay to the Senedd election.
Ministers from the UK, Scottish and Welsh government have asked voters to take their own pens and pencils to the polls, if they choose to vote in person.
Postal and proxy voting is also available. Wales will begin easing many of its restrictions this weekend.
Mr Drakeford said the Welsh government would be publishing guidance for campaigning for the Senedd and Police and Crime Commissioner elections due to take place in May.
"It's got to be done sensibly and properly," he told a press conference.
He said allowing door-to-door canvassing would not be advisable "from a public health perspective" and people would not understand it.
"You cannot meet members of your own family but you can meet a political canvasser, I don't see that being easy to explain," he said.
Door-to-door campaigning for England's local elections has been allowed since 8 March and activists can canvas and leaflet there as long as they work alone.
Groups of six canvassers are due to be allowed in England from 29 March.