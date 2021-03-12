Senedd 2021: Monmouth Tory Nick Ramsay pulls out of selection
By David Deans
BBC News
- Published
Monmouth's Conservative Member of the Senedd will not be standing for his party when voters go to the polls in May after he pulled out of a selection meeting.
Nick Ramsay was expected to face local Tories on Friday night after they decided to reopen the candidacy.
Mr Ramsay said he decided "it was best for everyone to withdraw".
Peter Fox, leader of Monmouthshire council, won a vote of party members to replace Mr Ramsay.
The MS has represented Monmouth in the Senedd since 2007. The Welsh Parliament elections take place on 6 May.
Party members in the Monmouth Conservative Association decided to deselect last year Mr Ramsay after relations between the MS and the local party deteriorated during 2020.
Mr Ramsay attempted to stop the process in the courts, but after he withdrew his request for an injunction he was ordered to pay £25,000 in legal costs.
The MS has yet to pay, and the association is pursuing contempt of court proceedings against him.
His deselection restarted the process of finding a candidate, and under the party's rules Mr Ramsay was entitled to be one of three individuals to face a vote by members.
The association's executive had picked Peter Fox and Carolyn Webster, who stood in Cardiff West in the 2019 general election, to stand against Mr Ramsay.
But it became clear before the virtual meeting started that Mr Ramsay was not taking part. BBC Wales was told the association was informed by the Conservative Party, rather than Mr Ramsay directly.
One party activist told BBC Wales that members were shocked by Mr Ramsay's decision.
"It would have saved us a lot of time, trouble and money" if Mr Ramsay had dropped out sooner, they added.
'Outstanding leader'
Nick Hackett-Pain, chairman of the association, said Mr Fox "has been a outstanding leader of Monmouthshire County Council for many many years and he will make a very fine member of the Senedd."
Monmouth Tory MP David Davies said Mr Fox "has the experience and enthusiasm to represent us in the Senedd".
Mr Ramsay told BBC Wales: "I decided it was for the best for everyone to withdraw from the selection process.
"My prime focus remains representing the Monmouth constituency and dealing with the pandemic.
"I'll now consider what is best for my constituents and family over the coming weeks and make a fuller statement in due course."
Peter Fox was asked to comment.
Other candidates selected for Monmouth include Labour's Catrin Maby, the Liberal Democrats' Jo Watkins and Plaid Cymru's Hugh Kocan.