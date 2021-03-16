BBC News

'Run-down' Penally asylum camp to close on 21 March

image captionPhotographs seen by BBC Wales showed a lack of social distancing between beds

An army camp housing asylum seekers in Pembrokeshire is set to close within days, the UK government has said.

It comes after inspectors said the camp at Penally and another in Kent were "run-down and unsuitable".

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said the Home Office had agreed to return Penally to the Ministry of Defence by 21 March.

BBC Wales understands the remaining asylum seekers there will be gradually moved out before then.

The Home Office decided to house up to 250 asylum seekers at Penally from September last year.

But some of the people housed at the camp claimed the conditions were unsafe and it had put them at risk of coronavirus.

It also attracted protests from the local community, and complaints about costs incurred by Pembrokeshire council and Dyfed-Powys Police.

Video footage and photographs of the camp, seen by BBC Wales, appeared to show bathroom floors covered with water, every toilet in one bathroom blocked, and beds in communal rooms positioned less than 2m (6ft) apart.

However, the Home Office had said it was safe and "Covid-compliant".

image copyrightICIBI
image captionInspectors raised concerns over cleanliness at Penally, and said some areas were filthy
image captionSome asylum seekers housed at Penally have protested about conditions there

Mr Hart said he was "deeply conscious" that the manner in which the use of Penally for asylum seekers had come about "caused much frustration and anger".

He said while the Home Office recognised this, they "stress they had little option at the time".

Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Labour government had previously called for the camp to be closed.

The Home Office has been asked to comment.

