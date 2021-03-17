Election 2021: Welsh care workers should get £10 an hour, Plaid says
- Published
Social care workers should be paid at least £10 an hour, Plaid Cymru has said.
Ahead of a Senedd debate, the party called for "equality of treatment for health and social care staff".
"The public has clapped for our carers, now it's time for government to step up", deputy leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said.
It comes after a minister said workers could get a living wage if Labour formed the next Welsh government.
Social care is funded by local councils, through the cash they get from the Welsh Government and council tax.
Care workers are not subject to the same overarching pay deals agreed with staff working in the NHS.
The living wage is currently £9.50 an hour - Plaid said while all health workers earn at least the real living wage, that is not the case in the care sector.
Ahead of the debate, Mr ap Iorwerth said: "If the other political parties in Wales are serious about this, they will have the chance to back Plaid Cymru's motion in the Senedd today, and commit to delivering a reformed pay and retention settlement for health and social care staff, including a guaranteed minimum of £10 an hour for care workers."
On Tuesday, Health Minister Vaughan Gething ruled out tax rises to improve social care "in the near future".
Ministers had started looking at proposals to fund social care, including tax rises, prior to the pandemic.
Instead, he said an incoming government could "work towards" introducing the real living wage at an estimated cost of £19m in the first year.