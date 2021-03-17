Covid in Wales: Bonus payment for NHS and care staff
A bonus payment will be paid to everyone working in the NHS and social care.
The Welsh government said it would pay nearly 222,000 people the equivalent of £735 each, with an element to cover tax and national insurance deductions.
It means most people would get £500 in their pay, said government officials.
Health minister Vaughan Gething said: "This payment expresses our gratitude to our NHS and social care workforce."
It the second bonus to social care staff, and the first for NHS workers.
The announcement was welcomed by the trade union Unison Cymru Wales, which said it was "in contrast to the insulting approach of the Conservative UK government".
The Department of Health and Social Care has recommended a 1% pay rise to an independent panel examining salaries of NHS staff in England.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it was as much as ministers can give.