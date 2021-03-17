Election 2021: Labour launches campaign with youth work pledge
A Labour government in Wales after May's Senedd election would guarantee all young people "a place in work, education, training or self-employment", the party's Welsh leader will promise.
Mark Drakeford will pledge to "stand with" young people as they face "the worst economic crisis we've ever seen".
Mr Drakeford is launching his party's campaign for the poll on Thursday.
He will also outline the rest of Welsh Labour's six key election pledges.
He will explain how a Labour government would pay for 100 Police and Community Support Officers in addition to the 500 the Welsh government already funds.
The Young Person's Guarantee would ensure all young people under 25 will have a place in work, education, training or self-employment.
The scheme includes 125,000 new apprenticeships to give young people "high-quality routes into better jobs".
Labour says the guarantee would be delivered through "a mixture" of public, private and third sector opportunities.
A spokesman added the scheme would involve creating an extra 15,000 support places and it would cost an additional £70m a year.
Speaking ahead of the launch, which will take place online, Mr Drakeford said: "We will set out six key pledges that will be the bedrock of our manifesto and our plan to keep moving Wales forward.
"Clear and costed promises that will make a real difference to people's lives.
"For young people, a pledge to stand with them as they face the worst economic crisis we've ever seen.
"For our communities, a pledge to help keep people and our streets safe."
Labour has been in government in Wales since devolution began in 1999, forming a coalition with the Liberal Democrats in 2000 and Plaid Cymru in 2007.
The party won 29 of the 60 seats in the 2016 Senedd election and governs with the support of Liberal Democrat Kirsty Williams and independent member Lord Elis-Thomas.
Mark Drakeford has been leader of Welsh Labour and First Minister of Wales since December 2018.
Labour lost six Welsh seats to the Conservatives at the last UK general election in 2019.
The Senedd election is due to take place on 6 May.