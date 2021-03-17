Acting Senedd standards watchdog gets job for six years
The acting standards commissioner to the Senedd, Douglas Bain, has been reappointed for a six year term.
Douglas Bain took on the job on an interim basis after his predecessor Sir Roderick Evans resigned in 2019.
He is in charge of investigating complaints about the behaviour of Members of the Senedd.
It comes as the institution publishes a new code of conduct, including specific rules banning members from targeted abuse of individuals.
The Welsh Parliament will vote on the provisions next Wednesday.
Mr Bain said: "Members of the Senedd should be setting an example on the standards required in public life in Wales, and after the election in May with a new Senedd, a new code of conduct and a new commissioner we will have a great opportunity to rebuild public trust and confidence in the Senedd and its work."
The former standards commissioner for Northern Ireland was brought in by the Senedd in early 2019 to look into a video posted by an MS on social media, which he found "demeaned" Labour politician Joyce Watson.
He has alleged that the complaints process was being abused by politicians, claiming one MS alone made seven of the 14 complaints submitted by Senedd members.
Mr Bain has defended doing the job from his home in Northern Ireland, although he said he intended to be in Cardiff once a month.
On Wednesday Senedd members agreed to appoint Mr Bain for a term of six years, starting 1 April.
He will be paid an annual retainer of £5,767, and a daily rate of £430.