Senedd election: Tories promise NHS cash and tax freeze
The Welsh Conservatives have promised more cash for the NHS, to build more roads and freeze council tax if they win May's Senedd election.
Launching its election campaign, the party said its policies would help "build a better Wales".
It comes as the Tories outlined housing policies to help make the dream of home ownership "a reality for hardworking people and families".
They enter the election as the second biggest party, with 11 of the 60 seats.
The party's best performance in devolved elections came in 2011 when it won 14 seats.
On the eve of the Plaid Cymru conference, the Conservatives ruled out any deals with Plaid after the Welsh Parliament elections.
Speaking on the BBC Politics Wales programme, the Conservatives' Senedd leader also ruled out doing any post-election deal with the Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party.
Andrew RT Davies said: "If you vote Welsh Conservative, you'll get a Welsh Conservative, and that's really important, and we know that 550,000 people voted Welsh Conservative in 2019 and we're the only opposition party that's in a position to say that and actually be in a position to make change here in Wales."
Asked whether his party would work with Abolish in the Senedd, Mr Davies replied: "I see no reason why we (would) want to work with them whatsoever."
As part of its Senedd election campaign launch, the party has outlined its "Welsh Conservative guarantee."
This includes:
- A council tax freeze for at least the next two years
- Working with UK government to inject £2bn to build the M4 relief road, upgrades to the A55 and A40, and green charging points
- New hospitals and extra funding for the NHS every year, with 3,000 more nurses and 1,200 doctors
- Delivering 5,000 more teachers and more investment in Welsh education
Speaking ahead of the campaign launch, Mr Davies said: "The people of Wales can't afford another five years of Labour propped up by the nationalists.
"The same old Labour that has allowed the problems in our country to mount up over the past two decades and have no plan to fix things.
"We will ensure Welsh families, workers and businesses can bounce back from the pandemic, by creating new opportunities and delivering investment in our infrastructure and public services.
"It's a message of positivity and hope.
"Welsh Conservatives will build a better Wales and create the opportunities Wales needs, and solve the challenges Wales faces, with more jobs, better hospitals and first class schools."