Better relations between UK governments called for
- Published
A better working relationship is needed between the governments of the United Kingdom, a long-awaited UK government review has concluded.
Lord Dunlop was commissioned by former prime minister Theresa May in July 2019 to produce a government review into strengthening the union.
It was completed in November 2019, but only published on Wednesday evening.
The report calls for a new cabinet post and a fund for UK-wide projects to be set up with joint government schemes.
According to Lord Dunlop "working together is no longer an optional extra, if ever it was".
"It is fundamental to the business of government in these islands. More importantly, it's what people across the UK want and expect from their elected governments," he says.
The review makes several recommendations on how the UK and the devolved governments can work more closely together.
The UK government said that these have mostly been adopted already.
Welsh ministers called for the relationship between the governments to be "reset" based on a "reformed and strengthened United Kingdom".
The review calls for a minister to represent the union in the Westminster cabinet, a new fund for UK-wide projects with joint projects between the UK and devolved governments, and a regular meeting of the nation's leaders.
The report comes in the wake of mounting tensions between ministers at each end of the M4.
Earlier this month, a Welsh minister called the bidding process for a new UK-wide fund for deprived areas an "assault on devolution".
The chief secretary to the Treasury rejected suggestions the UK government was trying to side-line ministers in Cardiff.
'Far greater levels of trust'
According to Lord Dunlop the process by which governments communicate is "no longer fit for purpose and is in urgent need for reform".
He proposes a regular, reliable and transparent meeting of the heads of government.
The intergovernmental council would meet at least twice a year and be a "forum for co-operation and joint working on both opportunities and challenges".
Lord Dunlop also stresses that it is "important that the UK government is visible in what it does and what it funds" and "should not be embarrassed about promoting itself".
"The UK government's activities in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland should be clearly marked with UK government branding."
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said the review has been "the impetus for a wide ranging programme of reform that I and my colleagues will continue to pursue vigorously".
In a statement in intergovernmental relations on Wednesday night, Welsh Government Counsel General and Minister for European Transition Jeremy Miles said: "We need to reset the relationship based on the Welsh Government's vision of a reformed and strengthened United Kingdom, in which all the governments work together for mutual benefit and treat each other with respect."