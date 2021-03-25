Elections 2021: Plaid Cymru pledge free meals to all primary pupils
By Felicity Evans
Political editor, BBC Wales
- Published
Plaid Cymru promises a big expansion of free school meals and 60,000 new green jobs if it wins May's Senedd election.
Launching Plaid's campaign on Friday, leader Adam Price will pledge to offer free meals to all primary school pupils by the end of the next Senedd term.
The party has already committed to funding school lunches for all children whose families get Universal Credit.
Mr Price will promise an "ambitious but fully costed" government programme with "social justice at its heart".
The policies will include:
- Delivering 50,000 social and affordable homes
- A Green Economic Stimulus creating 60,000 jobs
- Extending free school meals to every primary school child
- Training and recruiting 1,000 doctors, 4,000 nurses and 1,000 allied health professionals
- Ensuring good quality green space within a five-minute walk of all households
- Reforming council tax and cutting the average bill
The party has also promised to offer a referendum on Welsh independence if it forms the next government and gets the backing of a majority of Senedd members.
Mr Price will say coronavirus leaves the next Welsh government facing a huge challenge "tackling unemployment, supporting businesses and getting our schools and NHS back on track".
"We need new energy and new ideas now," he will say.
"Putting Wales' future in Wales' hands is the only way to put an end to the poverty of ambition under Labour and to thwart the Tory threat to wipe our country off the political map."
Plaid enters the campaign as the third largest party in the Welsh Parliament with 10 seats.
It won 12 seats in the 2016 election, but two members defected during the course of the Senedd term.
Its best-ever set of results was in the 1999 poll when it took 17 seats.
The Senedd election take place on 6 May.