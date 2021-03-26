Elections 2021: Conservative pledge to get Wales 'on road to recovery'
The Welsh Conservatives say having delivered Brexit makes them the best-placed party to build a coronavirus recovery plan for Wales.
Tory Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies says the party can be trusted to deliver on its promises if it wins power in the Welsh Parliament election.
Mr Davies says the Welsh Tories would hire an extra 1,200 doctors, 3,000 more nurses and another 5,000 teachers.
He also promises "the biggest road building programme in a generation".
In a pre-recorded speech for the Welsh Conservatives' virtual spring conference on Saturday, Mr Davies says such a project would make it "easier to do business, get to work or see family and friends".
Mr Davies returned as the party's Senedd leader in January succeeding Paul Davies, who resigned from the post after drinking with other politicians at the Welsh Parliament four days into a Wales-wide alcohol ban in licensed premises.
'New energy and new ideas'
Andrew RT Davies says the Welsh Conservatives "can be trusted to deliver change and deliver on its promises".
"We delivered Brexit, and now we'll get us on the road to recovery and build a better Wales," Mr Davies says.
"With new energy and new ideas, we'll help Welsh families and businesses recover from the pandemic and 22 years of Labour.
"We'll build a better Wales by encouraging economic growth and working with industry to create 65,000 more jobs by 2026.
"We'll invest in green industries and help our tourism sector recover, so more families can benefit from secure, well paid jobs - it's not rocket science."
Mr Davies added: "More business means more jobs, which helps people out of poverty and pays for our public services".
The Conservatives currently hold 11 seats in the 60-member Welsh Parliament, where no party has ever won a majority.