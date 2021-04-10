BBC News

Welsh Parliament election 2021: Mid and West Wales regional candidates

Published
Find out who's standing as a regional list candidate in the Welsh Parliament elections in Mid and West Wales using the list below.

Or use the postcode search box to find out who's standing in your constituency seat.

Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party

  1. Claire Victoria Mills
  2. Ray Wood
  3. Jeremy David Pugh
  4. Benjamin John Pugh
  5. Bryan Craven
  6. Sara Canning

Britain's Communist Party

  1. Claudia Cannon
  2. Catrin Ashton
  3. Graham Morgan
  4. David Thomas Wood
  5. Steve Harmer

Freedom Alliance

  1. Michelle Murray
  2. Jason Paul Smith
  3. Darryl Paul Bickler

Gwlad

  1. Sian Caiach
  2. Gwyn Wigley Evans
  3. Dennis Morris
  4. Sam Holwill

Plaid Cymru

  1. Cefin Campbell
  2. Helen Mary Jones
  3. Elwyn Vaughan
  4. Cris Tomos
  5. Grenville Ham
  6. Elin Tracey Jones
  7. Angharad Danielle Adrienne Shaw
  8. Mabon ap Gwynfor
  9. Elin Jones
  10. Adam Price

Propel Cymru

  1. Dylan Bullard
  2. Gretta Marshall
  3. Peter Read
  4. Sara Thomas

Reform UK

  1. Gethin James
  2. Oliver Lewis
  3. Louise Hughes
  4. Peter Graham Prosser
  5. Gareth Beer

UKIP

  1. Jonathon Riley
  2. Howard Lillyman
  3. Paul Dowson
  4. Ken Rees

Wales Green Party

  1. Emily Durrant
  2. Tomos Barlow
  3. Harry Hayfield
  4. Marc Pearton-Scale

Welsh Conservatives

  1. Tomos Davies
  2. Amanda Jenner
  3. Lizzie Lesnianski
  4. Aled Davies
  5. Charles David Evans
  6. Rachel Egerton Buckler
  7. Brian Andrew Murphy

Welsh Christian Party

  1. Jeffrey David Green
  2. Barbara Irene Hill
  3. Louise Wynne Jones
  4. Sue Mary Patricia Green

Welsh Labour

  1. Eluned Morgan
  2. Joyce Watson
  3. Helen Taylor
  4. Ben Gwalchmai

Welsh Liberal Democrats

  1. Jane Dodds
  2. William Powell
  3. Alistair Cameron
  4. Stephen Churchman
  5. Cadan ap Tomos
  6. Alison Alexander

Welsh Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

  1. Carys Phillips

