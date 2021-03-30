Covid: Welsh Tories could scrap social distancing in Wales in June
- Published
A Conservative Welsh government would bring lockdown easing for Wales in line with England, new plans show.
The Welsh Tories hope to end social distancing as early as 21 June should they win the Senedd election in May.
Senedd group leader Andrew RT Davies said the "cautious but irreversible plan will restore our freedoms in a safe and manageable manner".
Welsh Labour claimed "major parts of the plan are simply a cut and paste from the Downing Street website".
First Minister and Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford has previously suggested the June target date for England was "very optimistic".
He said it did "not fully to take into account the advice we are having of the risks that will still be with us in the rest of this calendar year".
Under the Tory proposals holiday flights in and out of Cardiff Airport would also be stopped until evidence states they are safe to resume, and until freedoms are restored at home.
The Welsh Conservative "roadmap" for exiting lockdown would bring Wales in line with the UK government's own tentative plans to end restrictions on social contact by 21 June at the earliest.
Mr Davies said: "Welsh Conservatives have been calling for a detailed roadmap for over a month, but our calls have been ignored by Labour ministers, who sadly believe if you give the Welsh public an inch, they will take a mile.
"We'll change that concerning mentality."
So far, parts of lockdown have been eased more quickly in Wales than in the rest of the UK, but the Welsh government has declined to give target dates for each step, or a date for when restrictions may end.
The Welsh government has proposed allowing all shops to reopen from 12 April, alongside a full return of pupils to secondary schools and an end to travel restrictions out of Wales to the rest of the UK.
Gyms, outdoor pubs and restaurants, and organised activities outdoors could find out where they stand on 22 April.
Under the Conservatives' plans options listed for review in April in Wales would be implemented as soon as possible after May's election, if they had not been already.
Financial business support for retail, hospitality, leisure and tourism businesses would be backdated to 1 April.
Under stage two of the Tory plan most social contact rules would be lifted, but no earlier than 17 May. Gatherings of more than 30 would remain illegal.
From that date cinemas, indoor pubs and restaurants and accommodation not already open could resume trading, and six people or two households could meet indoors.
Larger performances and sporting events in indoor venues could hold events with up to 1,000 people, depending on the size of the venue.
Outdoor venues would be able to host up to 4,000 people - again depending on the venue's size. Larger venues could see crowds of up to 10,000.
Thirty people would be able to attend weddings, receptions and wakes, as well as funerals.
In the third step, the party said it hoped all legal limits on social distancing could be removed on 21 June at the earliest, and that restrictions on large events and performances would be lifted.
A Welsh Conservative spokesman said they'd also hope to be in a position to reopen nightclubs by 21 June, promising a review to "give those businesses clarity within a matter of weeks".
Holidays in question
The party said before proceeding to ease restrictions it would conduct four tests, including a judgement that the vaccine programme continues to be successful and that infection rates will not risk a surge in hospitalisations.
Mr Davies added: "Until we restore freedoms at home, and to protect our people against any potential importing of new variants during Europe's third wave, we would stop holiday flights in and out of the Welsh government-owned Cardiff Airport until the evidence states they are safe to resume."
However, in a virtual speech to Tory activists on Monday, he claimed of Labour: "Just because they don't like foreign holidays, they don't want people to have one either."
Asked how the Welsh Tory position was different from Labour's, a spokesman said: "When the evidence allows, and there is the progress that we all want to see in the distribution of vaccines across Europe, we'll be the first to champion holidays.
"But we do not believe large swathes of the Welsh economy should be shut whilst Labour's government-owned airport is given preferential treatment."
What do the other parties say?
A Welsh Labour spokesman said: "With the Tories its always 'for Wales, see England'. Major parts of this plan are simply a cut and paste job from the Downing Street website - that's not leadership."
"The Tories' contempt for Wales is once again on show as they want to 'ban' people from using Cardiff Airport, ignoring their own advice to follow a four-nation approach towards coronavirus regulations and travel, which they spent so long arguing for."
A Plaid Cymru spokeswoman said: "It was the Tories who refused the people of Wales an extension of furlough - a lifeline for thousands of businesses.
"It was the Tories who botched the test and trace system - putting public health in peril," she added."The notion that the Tories have a semblance of credibility when it comes to protecting lives and livelihoods is laughable."
Jane Dodds, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, said: "We all want an end to lockdowns but that should only happen when it's safe.
"There is a danger of another wave of infections and a further lockdown this autumn."