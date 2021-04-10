Welsh Parliament election 2021: North Wales regional candidates
- Published
Find out who's standing as a regional list candidate in the Welsh Parliament elections in North Wales using the list below.
Or use the postcode search box to find out who's standing in your constituency seat.
Abolish the Assembly Party
- Richard Anthony Suchorzewski
- Jonathon Andrew Harrington
- William Paul Ashton
- Craig Search
- Euan Joseph McGivern
- Nicholas Williams
Britain's Communist Party
- Trevor Arnold Jones
- Jayne Evans
- David Morgan
- Glyn Davies
Freedom Alliance
- Simon Gruffydd Foster
- Peter Martyn Jones
- Miriam Anne Finch
- Mark John Finch
Gwlad
- Phil Roberts
- Aled Gwyn Job
- Rhydian Hughes
- Aaron Norton
- Anthony Williams
- David Smith
Independent
- Michelle Margaret Freda Brown
Plaid Cymru
- Llyr Huws Gruffydd
- Carrie Harper
- Elin Haf Walker Jones
- Paul John Rowlinson
- Catrin Wager
- Aaron Wynne
- Jack Morris
- Glenn Swingler
- Trystan Lewis
Propel
- Jacqui Hurst
- Robert Redhead
- Nia Lloyd Marshall
- Alan David Ennis
Reform UK
- Nathan Lee Gill
- Peter Christopher Dain
- Nancy Clare Eno
- Charles William Henry Dodman
- Emmett William Jenner
UKIP
- Felix Franc Aubel
- Jeanie Bassford-Barton
- Mary Elizabeth Davies
- Jeanette Stefani Bassford-Barton
- Sebastian Ross
Wales Green Party
- Iolo Kars Jones
- Duncan Rees
- Adam William John Turner
- Linda Clare Rogers
Welsh Conservatives
- Mark Isherwood
- Sam Rowlands
- Barbara Hughes
- Gareth Davies
- Abigail Mainon
- Jeremy Richard Kent
- Gonul Daniels
- Lyn Hudson
- Anthony Thomas
Welsh Labour
- Carolyn Ann Thomas
- Andrew Graeme Short
- Diane Cheryl Green
- Ryan O'Gorman
Welsh Liberal Democrats
- Christopher Charles Twells
- David James Compton Wilkins
- Timothy John Sly
- Calum Dafydd Davies
- Andrew John Parkhurst
Welsh Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Michelle Andrea Francis