BBC News

Welsh Parliament election 2021: South Wales West regional candidates

Published
Related Topics

Find out who's standing as a regional list candidate in the Welsh Parliament elections in South Wales West using the list below.

Or use the postcode search box to find out who's standing in your constituency seat.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. More information about these elections

Note: This lookup covers national elections in Scotland and Wales, the Hartlepool by-election, as well as council and mayoral elections in England and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections in England and Wales. There may be parish council elections or council by-elections where you are. Official candidate lists may be updated until after the close of nominations for each individual election - 1 April for Scotland and London, 9 April for Wales, English councils, mayors, PCCs and the Hartlepool by-election. Check your local council website for full details. Last updated: April 10, 2021, 08:09 GMT

Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party

  1. Simon Anthony Rees
  2. Cameron Owen Edwards
  3. Robin Hunter-Clarke
  4. Sarah Allen
  5. James Cole

Britain's Communist Party

  1. Laura Picand
  2. Owain Rhys Phillips
  3. John Chilvers
  4. Roger Jones

Freedom Alliance

  1. Michelle Karen Valerio
  2. Jonathan Richard Tilt
  3. Zoe Sian Fry

Gwlad

  1. Geraint David Jones
  2. Wayne Erasmus
  3. David Smith
  4. John Young

Independent

  1. Caroline Yvonne Jones

Plaid Cymru

  1. Sioned Williams
  2. Luke Fletcher
  3. John Davies
  4. Jamie Evans
  5. Rhiannon Mary Barrar
  6. Leanne Elizabeth Lewis
  7. Victoria Griffiths
  8. Richard Paul Sambrook
  9. Daniel Gwydion Williams
  10. James Christopher Radcliffe

Propel

  1. Tim Thomas
  2. Gail John
  3. James Henton
  4. Lee Felton

Reform UK

  1. Christine Ann Roach
  2. Glenda Marie Davies
  3. Byron Geraint John
  4. Sean Prior
  5. Darren Rees

UKIP

  1. Tim Jenkins
  2. Dan Morgan
  3. Stan Robinson
  4. Gillian Elsie Mason

Wales Green Party

  1. Megan Poppy Lloyd
  2. Chris Evans
  3. Alex Harris
  4. Tom Muller

Welsh Conservatives

  1. Tom Giffard
  2. Altaf Hussain
  3. Samantha Chohan
  4. Liz Hill O'Shea
  5. Suzy Davies
  6. Rachel Nugent-Finn
  7. Nathan Adams

Welsh Labour

  1. Sian James
  2. Mahaboob Basha
  3. Neelo Farr
  4. Kevin Pascoe

Welsh Liberal Democrats

  1. Chloe Hutchinson
  2. Sam Bennett
  3. Harvey Jones
  4. Helen Ceri Clarke

Welsh Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

  1. John Mark Evans
  2. Karen Louise Geraghty
  3. Gareth William Bromhall
  4. Oisin Dominic Mulholland
  5. Charlie Matthew Wells

Related Topics