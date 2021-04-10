Welsh Parliament election 2021: South Wales East regional candidates
- Published
Find out who's standing as a regional list candidate in the Welsh Parliament elections in South Wales East using the list below.
Or use the postcode search box to find out who's standing in your constituency seat.
Abolish the Assembly Party
- Mark John Reckless
- Richard Taylor
- Stephen John Jones
- Michael John Ford
- Robert John George Steed
- Hugh Moelwyn Hughes
Britain's Communist Party
- Rob Griffiths
- Bob Davenport
- Glenn Stephen Eynon
- Irene Green
Gwlad
- Calen Jones
- Laurence Williams
- Ryan Thomas Williams
- Terry Beverton
No More Lockdowns
- Gruff Meredith
- Mattie Ginsberg
Plaid Cymru
- Delyth Non Jewell
- Peredur Owen Griffiths
- Lindsay Geoffrey Whittle
- Rhys Mills
- Jonathan Thomas Clark
- Ian Gwynne
- Daniel Tudor Llewelyn
Propel
- Kieran James Gething
- Anthony Nash
- Celia Jones
- Kristopher Ashley
Reform UK
- James Freeman Wells
- Kirsty Rebecca Walmsley
- David John Rowlands
- Colin David Jones
- Robert Charles Beavis
UKIP
- Mostyn Neil Hamilton
- Benjamin Lee Walker
- Thomas George Harrison
- Robert Norman James
Wales Green Party
- Amelia Helen Womack
- Ian Roy Chandler
- Lauren James
- Stephen James Priestnall
Welsh Conservatives
- Laura Anne Jones
- Natasha Ashgar
- Matthew Robert Hatton Evans
- Nick Evans
- Gavin Chambers
- Edward Dawson
- Donna Gavin
- Gareth Rhys Hughes
Welsh Labour
- Helen Ursula Cunningham
- Peter Richard Jones
- Mary Ann Shelley Brocklesby
- Majid Rahman
Welsh Liberal Democrats
- Jo Watkins
- Veronica Kathleen German
- Oliver Benedict Townsend
- Jeremy Jefferson Becker
Welsh Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Mariam Victoria Kamish
- Cammilla Sharon Mngaza
- Melanie Benedict
- Dave Reid