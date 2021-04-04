Welsh election: Couple standing for different parties
Leena Farhat and Aaron Wynne are both standing in the Welsh Parliament election - but for different parties.
They also happen to be in an 18-month relationship.
Leena, 23, is standing for the Liberal Democrats in Clwyd South while Aaron, 24, is standing for Plaid Cymru in Aberconwy.
So do they argue about politics? And do they want each other to win a seat in the Senedd?
"We already both knew we were standing for the Senedd when we met, so the cards were on the table at that point," Leena said.
"I think it's a myth that people who are from two different parties would never work.
"There's a mystique around politics that it's really aggressive, but we don't feel that. There's a lot we agree on such as climate change, the EU, devolution and those broad topics."
Aaron added: "I knew when we met we had both been selected and so I knew we were going to head to an election where we would be standing for different parties but I never thought that much about it.
"Naturally we disagree on some things but we don't disagree on our core values which are very similar - possibly the nitty gritty details, but the major things which are important to us we probably would be on the same page."
But there was one issue which had the potential to divide them - Welsh independence.
Leena said: "The only thing where there's a big difference of opinion is independence, but we've both mellowed our arguments on both sides.
"We respect each other's point of view and we don't always agree, but we have more in common than we don't.
"He's not extreme, he just generally thinks it's going to make things better."
Aaron added: "Because of the nature of what we do, we will find more than most people in terms of issues we disagree on, but we accept we will and that's OK, we don't have to agree on everything."
And Leena says they understand how to discuss issues respectfully.
"We have conversations and, if one of us gets uncomfortable, then we just agree to talk another time. We don't tend to push it, but politics aside I think every couple has to do that.
"Because we've been apart due to the pandemic a lot of it is texting so you lose the more subtle messaging and that can lead to an argument, but we agree to talk later on the phone and that usually resolves things."
Aaron added that, due to the pair being involved in politics day-in, day-out, they do try and avoid too much debating in their free time.
"We don't need to talk a lot of politics, mainly because it's nice to have some time off.
"But if we find an issue we're passionate about that's not to say we don't talk about it, we certainly do."
What do friends and families think?
Leena said: "I'd like to think our friends think the other one is nice, we do hang out with each other's friends and I had friends in Plaid Cymru anyway.
"Because of the pandemic he hasn't met my family, they live in France.
"My family are always a bit apprehensive when it comes to nationalists but that's because growing up we were never a nationalist family."
Leena said she had explained to them that Plaid Cymru was "not the same brand of nationalism" they might have thought of.
The pair have even embraced campaigning as a way to spend time together.
Leena said: "I was living in Ceredigion and he would come and see me on a Friday, go campaigning, and then we'd go for a date and then he would drive back to north Wales.
"He convinced me the party wanted him to be in Ceredigion but that turned out not to be the case and it was an excuse to come see me.
"We do get a bit of banter where friends will send me what he's said on social media saying 'what is he on about?' I just say I love him."
Leena, who studied computer science at Aberystwyth University, now works in her constituency for Glyndwr University, visiting schools as part of an outreach programme to educate children about STEM learning. She is also studying for a Master's degree at the university.
"A lot of people said I should stand, because I'm very different to what your textbook politician might be."
And Aaron is a Llanrwst councillor after becoming inspired to get involved in politics during the 2015 general election.
Do you want each other to win?
"I think he would be a great Senedd member," Leena says.
"However the nature of his party means that I would not feel comfortable in Wales if they increased their Senedd group.
"We make a distinction between work and personal life so I think he knows my views on this."
Aaron added: "Of course, I want her to do well and I'm sure any partner would say that, but I will be supporting Plaid Cymru in her constituency."
Also standing in Aberconwy are the Liberal Democrats' Rhys Jones, Janet Finch-Saunders from the Conservative party and Labour's Dawn McGuinness.
And in Clwyd South Llyr Gruffydd for Plaid Cymru, Barbara Hughes for the Conservatives, Reform UK's Mandy Jones and Labour's Ken Skates.