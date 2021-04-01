Welsh elections 2021: Plaid candidate resigns amid cancer centre row
A row over Plaid Cymru's policy on a new cancer centre has led to the resignation of one of its Senedd election candidates.
Ashley Drake has stood down as the party's candidate for Cardiff North.
Mr Drake accused the party of betrayal for sticking with the Welsh government's decision to approve the Velindre Cancer Centre site.
Plaid Cymru said it supports the centre "and will continue to ask the questions that demand answers".
In a private message to colleagues before the official policy change, former leader Leanne Wood said opposition could "harm my campaign in the Rhondda as Labour are running hard on this issue".
The new specialist cancer site in Whitchurch, Cardiff has proved controversial.
It prompted protests over its environmental impact on green space at the Northern Meadows as well as "deep concern" amongst cancer experts who argue the new centre should be located alongside an existing hospital.
However the Welsh Labour government decided to rubberstamp the proposals in March, with the centre is expected to open in 2025.
Mr Drake, who stood for Plaid Cymru in the Cardiff North constituency where the site is based, repeatedly raised concerns and called for an independent inquiry.
But on Monday, in response to a Whatsapp discussion amongst Plaid candidates for the Senedd election about party policy on the issue, Ms Wood said: "A decision has now been made on Velindre.
"I spoke to Adam [Price, party leader] about it today and he confirmed that we are not going to reverse the decision.
"Saying that, we will harm my campaign in the Rhondda as Labour are running hard on this issue."
In response to the Whatsapp group, Mr Drake said: "For clarity. We (in Cardiff North) are campaigning on the call for an independent inquiry. That's it. That has been our position for a long time.
"Saying we 'accept' the decision without consulting Cardiff North is not acceptable."
However BBC Wales understands the party's policy on the cancer centre was decided on Tuesday at a meeting of its current group in the Senedd.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, Ms Wood said: "I have never opposed the building of a new hospital at Velindre.
'Pretty sick'
"Yes, there has been a local campaign to raise questions and there are still questions that need to be asked and answered from a planning perspective, an environmental perspective and in terms of the deep concerns that some clinicians have expressed about the model that is being used and we take our scrutiny role very seriously.
"But a decision has now been made and a Plaid Cymru government, if elected on 6 May, will honour that decision and not overturn it.
"I'm disappointed that my political opponents have chosen to use this issue in a political way in the Rhondda and to misrepresent my position.
"To use cancer as a political football is pretty sick."
Mr Drake, his campaign manager Phil Nifield and agent Dan Allsobrook all resigned from the party in protest at the policy decision.
In a letter, Mr Drake said the party had betrayed its environmental principles, cancer specialists and patients with its "knee-jerk short-termism".
In a separate Facebook post, Mr Drake said: "Principles have been cast aside in the name of political expediency - the very thing that gives politics a bad name.
"It is also clear that the link between the Velindre support groups and the Labour Party is very strong, and Labour has shamelessly weaponised this issue for their own political gain, particularly targeting Leanne.
"I was always taught to stand up to bullies. I just wish Plaid's leadership had the backbone to do the same."
Welsh Labour declined to comment.
A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: "It is deeply regrettable that Ashley Drake has yet again chosen to misrepresent events by sharing selective quotations from private conversations.
"Numerous conversations took place over several days with Ashley Drake and it is disappointing that he chose not to engage constructively.
"Plaid Cymru has clearly set out our support for a new cancer centre for the south east of Wales and will continue to ask the questions that demand answers to ensure the best service possible for the people of the region."
