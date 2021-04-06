Welsh election: Tories pledge not to expand Senedd
There will be no increase in the number of politicians in the Welsh Parliament if the Conservatives win power in May's Senedd election, the party has said.
Last September, a committee of Labour and Plaid Cymru MSs recommended up to 30 more members than the current 60, costing an estimated £12m more a year.
Plaid was the only large Cardiff Bay party to back the recommendations.
Tory Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies said Wales needed "more nurses and doctors, not more politicians".
Mr Davies called on Labour and Plaid Cymru to be "up-front and honest" with voters on how many Members of the Senedd (MSs) they think are needed.
In response, Plaid Cymru accused Mr Davies of wanting to "silence the voice of the people of Wales".
Labour said its priority is "leading Wales' recovery after Covid".
The Senedd electoral reform committee backed an expert panel's call for a Welsh Parliament of between 80 and 90 members - with effect from the 2026 election - saying the 60-member Senedd is "too small to carry out its scrutiny, legislative and representative functions".
The committee also called for a more proportional electoral system.
WALES ELECTION: THE BASICS
What elections are happening? On 6 May, people across Wales will vote to elect 60 Members of the Senedd (MSs). The party or parties that can command the support of a majority of members will form the Welsh government. Find out more here.
What powers does the Welsh Parliament have? MSs pass laws on many aspects of day-to-day life in Wales, such as health, education and transport. They also have control over some taxes. Defence, foreign policy and immigration are decided by the UK Parliament.
How do I vote? Anyone who lives in Wales and is registered to vote is eligible, so long as they are aged 16 or over on the day of the election. You can register to vote online.
Mr Davies said: "What Wales needs now is more nurses, doctors and teachers - not more politicians.
"The priority for any party should be getting Wales on the road to recovery with a stronger economy and rebuilding our public services, not increasing the size of the Senedd.
"The Welsh Conservatives have one focus: fixing Wales' broken economy so that we can create more jobs and help fund our vital public services."
What have other parties said?
A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: "This is yet another example of the devo-scepticism of the new Tory leader whose party - not content with cutting the number of Welsh MPs and clawing back our powers - now wants to silence the voice of the people of Wales.
"Only Plaid Cymru will deliver the democratic representation Wales deserves - and needs."
Mark Reckless from the Abolish The Assembly Party said: "We need fewer politicians, not more. We have Westminster MPs and do not also need 60 politicians in Cardiff Bay to duplicate work MPs could do.
"The last thing we should be doing is planning to have even more of them."
A Welsh Labour spokesperson said: "Our priority is leading Wales' recovery after Covid, giving care workers the Real Living Wage, guaranteeing young people jobs and training, protecting the environment, and creating the new green jobs of the future."
The Senedd election takes place on 6 May.
