Welsh election: Labour promise to train 12,000 for NHS in manifesto
- Published
Welsh Labour says it will train 12,000 new medical staff for the NHS if it wins the 6 May Senedd election.
The pledge is part of its manifesto, which includes a new medical school in north Wales and improved pay for social care staff.
Leader Mark Drakeford said the plans, to be launched on Thursday, would "build the Wales of tomorrow".
He said the election was a "choice to go on investing in our young people" or "to take a different path".
Labour is fighting to keep its hold on the Welsh government, which it has led since the start of the National Assembly in 1999.
It was the largest party at the last election, and is defending 29 seats.
WALES ELECTION: THE BASICS
What elections are happening? On 6 May, people across Wales will vote to elect 60 Members of the Senedd (MSs). The party or parties that can command the support of a majority of members will form the Welsh government. Find out more here.
What powers does the Welsh Parliament have? MSs pass laws on many aspects of day-to-day life in Wales, such as health, education and transport. They also have control over some taxes. Defence, foreign policy and immigration are decided by the UK Parliament.
How do I vote? Anyone who lives in Wales and is registered to vote is eligible, so long as they are aged 16 or over on the day of the election. You can register to vote online.
The launch is taking place at Coleg Cambria in the constituency of Delyn - which Labour holds at Senedd level but lost at the Westminster elections in 2019.
Welsh Labour said it would train 12,000 "doctors, nurses, allied health professionals and psychologists" over five years of the next Welsh government term.
It said it would continue to fund the NHS bursary to support those in training, and would prioritise investment in mental health services.
Key pledges
The party said there were six "ambitious pledges" at the heart of the election plans, including:
- The "biggest ever catch-up programme in our NHS and schools we've ever seen", and build a new medical school in north Wales
- The guarantee of a job or a place in education, training - or help to start their own business - for every young person aged under 25
- The guarantee of the Real Living Wage for care staff - which stands at £9.50 an hour and is more than the National Living Wage
- Abolishing more single use plastics and create a National Forest for Wales
- 100 more Police Community Support Officers on our streets, bringing the number funded by the Welsh government to 600
- Creating thousands of new jobs in a "low carbon house building revolution" including 20,000 new low-carbon social homes for rent.
It also promised a "new generation of integrated health and social care centres" and an "in-reach" child and adolescent mental health service in schools.
Labour said its manifesto commitments were affordable and did not rely on increases in devolved taxes.
"This election is a choice. It is about trust and ambition," the first minister added.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething had previously rejected the idea of a medical school in north Wales.
- BASICS: Simple guide to the Senedd election
- POLICY GUIDE: Who should I vote for?
- FIRST TIME: Will 16-year-olds vote?