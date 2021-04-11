Politicians to pay tribute to Prince Philip in the Senedd
- Published
Senedd members will meet on Monday morning to pay tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh.
The virtual meeting of the Welsh Parliament will start at 11:00 BST, whilst MPs in Westminster are set to meet from 14:30 BST.
Political parties are planning to resume campaigning for May's Senedd election after the tributes.
Announcing the meeting, presiding officer Elin Jones said: "The Senedd sends its condolences."
"The prince gave many years of public service".
"This included active military service during the Second World War and the creation of the Duke of Edinburgh Award which has given hundreds of thousands of young people in Wales and beyond vital experiences and opportunities."
Prince Philip died on Friday at Windsor Castle, at the age of 99.
The main parties in Wales - Labour, Conservatives, Plaid Cymru and the Liberal Democrats - suspended their campaigns for the Senedd and police and crime commissioner elections on Friday following the news of his death.
Plaid Cymru will fully restart its campaign on Monday afternoon, including door knocking or door-to-door canvassing, which is allowed from Monday following a change in the Covid-19 rules.
Labour and the Liberal Democrats will resume leafletting on Monday afternoon before fully returning to their campaigns on Tuesday.
The Conservatives will restart their campaign on Tuesday.
The Conservatives, Labour and the Lib Dems also plan to fully suspend campaigning on Saturday to mark the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.
Plaid is still to make a final decision but the current plan is to continue campaigning on Saturday morning before stopping for the funeral itself.
The service is due to be held at 15:00 BST in the grounds of Windsor Castle.