Welsh election: UKIP promises a referendum to scrap Senedd
UKIP has pledged to hold a referendum on scrapping the Welsh Parliament.
Its manifesto for the Senedd election pledges to scrap measures to help asylum seekers and refugees in Wales, end the smacking ban and stop sex education in schools
UKIP Wales leader Neil Hamilton said it was the bravest manifesto "ever set out for moving Wales forward".
The party won seven seats at the last election, but of the group only Mr Hamilton remains in the party.
The manifesto will be launched on Facebook on Tuesday morning.
Mr Hamilton said: "By transferring powers away from politicians and directly to the people, this is truly a people-powered manifesto."
"UKIP is the only party that has set out a comprehensive and positive plan for how Wales will be run post-devolution. Unlike other parties, we do not want to simply cede all powers to equally distant political elites in Westminster," he added.
WALES ELECTION: THE BASICS
What elections are happening? On 6 May, people across Wales will vote to elect 60 Members of the Senedd (MSs). The party or parties that can command the support of a majority of members will form the Welsh government. Find out more here.
What powers does the Welsh Parliament have? MSs pass laws on many aspects of day-to-day life in Wales, such as health, education and transport. They also have control over some taxes. Defence, foreign policy and immigration are decided by the UK Parliament.
How do I vote? Anyone who lives in Wales and is registered to vote is eligible, so long as they are aged 16 or over on the day of the election. You can register to vote online.
UKIP says it would hold a referendum on the Welsh Parliament "immediately" within the next term.
It said it was the "first anti-devolution party that will set a firm timeline for scrapping the Senedd".
In place of the law-making parliament in Cardiff Bay, UKIP says it would set-up directly elected health boards and develop more "self-governing" grammar and free schools.
The party said it was pledging to end "the Nation of Sanctuary" - a Welsh government plan to help support asylum seekers and refugees.
Immigration policy is not devolved although the Welsh government has promised to help the groups access health services and integrate into society.
UKIP said Wales "must look after our own people first before opening our doors to the world".
It also promised to end the Welsh government's audit of statues and street names, which found that Wales has 209 streets, buildings, portraits or monuments commemorating people directly involved with the slave trade.
Other policies include:
- Cutting VAT on alcohol sold in licensed premises to zero.
- Scrap laws requiring councils to provide services in England and Welsh.
- Allow parents to pull children out of Welsh language lessons after the age of 14.
- Repealing the Welsh government's smacking ban.
- Reverse voting rights for non-British citizens in Welsh elections.
- Stopping all sex education in primary schools.
- Lift the ban on smoking in pubs, allowing landlords to permit smoking in ventilated rooms.
The party says it would freeze business rates at zero for 12 months and create a £100m refurbishment fund for the Welsh tourist industry.
