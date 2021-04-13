North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner candidates 2021
Elections for Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) will be held across England and Wales, including the North Wales force area, on 6 May 2021.
PCCs are elected representatives who work to ensure police forces are run effectively and efficiently.
They replaced police authorities in 2012 and are intended to bring a public voice to policing.
PCC elections are supposed to be held every four years but were postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Here is the list of declared candidates for North Wales, in alphabetical order by surname:
- Pat Astbury - Conservative
- Andy Dunbobbin - Labour
- Ann Griffith - Plaid Cymru
- Lisa Wilkins - Liberal Democrat
- Mark Young - Independent