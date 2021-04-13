Welsh election: Reform UK pledges to tackle waste in public life
- Published
Reform UK has launched its Senedd election campaign pledging to tackle waste in public life.
Formerly known as the Brexit Party, it says it would keep the Welsh Parliament but would change the electoral system to make it fully proportional.
Reform UK says it would reduce the number of councils in Wales and promises no further Covid lockdowns.
The party would also abolish business rates and introduce an online sales tax.
Nathan Gill, Reform UK's leader in Wales, said following Brexit the party wanted to turn its attention to other areas of public life.
"One of the big things we want to do is reform the Senedd, reform the way that we are governed here in Wales, reform local councils, these things that politicians have been afraid to touch and afraid to change even though they've talked about it.
"We want to be the driving force that makes it happen."
Mr Gill added: "There are things in this country which have been allowed to just continue for years and years.
"It's time to improve them, reform them - not scrap them, not get rid of them, but make things better."
WALES ELECTION: THE BASICS
What elections are happening? On 6 May, people across Wales will vote to elect 60 Members of the Senedd (MSs). The party or parties that can command the support of a majority of members will form the Welsh government. Find out more here.
What powers does the Welsh Parliament have? MSs pass laws on many aspects of day-to-day life in Wales, such as health, education and transport. They also have control over some taxes. Defence, foreign policy and immigration are decided by the UK Parliament.
How do I vote? Anyone who lives in Wales and is registered to vote is eligible, so long as they are aged 16 or over on the day of the election. You can register to vote online.
Speaking at the campaign launch in Rhondda, the party's UK party leader Richard Tice said: "We have to reform the way our economy is run and taxed.
"We've got to reform our public services so they work faster and more efficiently for us the customers and everybody in Wales, and we have to reform the institutions that govern us."
Reform UK is standing in all 40 constituency seats in Wales and on the regional lists.
