Welsh election: Lib Dems pledge free bus travel to under-25s
The Welsh Liberal Democrats have promised under-25s free bus travel within the next four years as part of the party's Senedd election manifesto.
The proposals, being published on Friday, include a new £500m fund for high streets and town centres and a business rate freeze.
Leader Jane Dodds said every manifesto policy was focused on the recovery - in the economy, the environment and in improving people's mental health.
The election takes place on 6 May.
"Wales is at a turning point and now is the time to decide how we move on from Covid and how we want Wales to look in five years' time," Ms Dodds said.
The Welsh Lib Dems are defending one seat in the 60-member Welsh Parliament.
Kirsty Williams had been a part of the last Labour-led Welsh government, serving as education minister, but she is standing down from the Senedd ahead of the vote.
The party said free bus travel for the under-25s by 2025 was "part of our plan to give the next generation the best opportunities".
Currently, 16-21 year olds can get a third off bus fares in Wales, while railcards are available across the UK for people aged 16-30.
The manifesto said it would also guarantee the concessionary bus pass for people aged 60 and over.
It promises a new bus law, which the party said would ensure "bus routes meet community needs, ticket fares are affordable and flexible, timetables meet different needs and bus stops and train stations are accessible".
The party said it would invest £1bn a year to "face-up to the climate emergency" with cash aimed at making homes warmer and more energy-efficient, cutting energy bills and investing in "cleaner, greener transport".
It promised to boost mental health spending year on year until it reaches 13% of all NHS spend by 2028.
A £500m Welsh towns fund would invest in town centres and high streets over five years.
The party pledged to freeze business rates for the life of the next Senedd before scrapping them "in the long term".
It also committed to ending homelessness, "by adopting a wide range of policies including increasing the housing support grant".
Other pledges include:
- Investment to retrofit existing homes to make them more energy efficient
- A Clean Air Act and a commitment to spend 10% of the transport budget on active travel
- Pass a Welsh Language Education for All Act to normalise the Welsh language in education
"Wales cannot afford for any party or any government to put anything other than our recovery first. That is precisely what a vote for the Welsh Liberal Democrats will be," Ms Dodds said.
The manifesto will be launched later.
