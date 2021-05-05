Welsh election 2021: Polls to open for voting
- Published
Polls open across Wales at 07:00 BST on Thursday for voting to elect 60 members of the Welsh Parliament and four Police and Crime Commissioners.
For the first time 16 and 17-years olds will be able to vote in a Welsh election, but only in the Senedd - Welsh Parliament - poll.
In the Senedd election there are two ballot papers, one to choose a constituency member and the other to elect a regional list member.
Polling stations are open until 22:00.
Anyone who joined a queue to vote before that time will still be able to cast their ballot after they close.
SIGN UP FOR WALES ALERTS: Get extra updates on BBC election coverage
The Welsh Parliamentary election results will be counted during the day on Friday, with the first results expected during the afternoon.
There will be comprehensive coverage of those results and what they might mean across BBC Wales' online, television and radio services.
The Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) votes will be counted on Sunday.
Covid-19 safety measures will be in place at polling stations, including social distancing and a requirement to wear a mask.
Voters can bring their own pen or pencil with them if they wish, but clean pencils will be available.
How does the Senedd election work?
Voters will elect 40 Members of the Senedd (MSs) representing local constituencies, and 20 representing five large regions - North Wales, Mid and West Wales, South Wales West, South Wales Central and South Wales East.
The regions elect four MSs each.
Voters will get two ballots - one to back a candidate in their constituency, and one to support a party list of candidates or individual in their region.
In the constituency ballots the candidate with the most votes wins, the same system used at UK general elections.
But the ballot for the region is decided by a mathematical process in which people are elected more according to their share of the vote.
The system takes into account who has won the constituency seats within that region and gives parties winning fewer or none of those constituencies a better chance of winning regional ones.
The party or combination of parties that can command the greatest support in the Senedd after the election will form the next Welsh government.
And the PCC poll?
In Police and Crime Commissioner elections you can vote for a first and second choice candidate.
If no candidate gets more than 50% of the first choice votes, all except the top two candidates are eliminated.
If your first choice candidate is eliminated, and your second choice is for one of the top two, your second choice is counted.
What other votes are happening on Thursday?
Elections are also being held on Thursday for the Scottish Parliament, and London's mayor and assembly.
In England, PCC elections are taking place and voters also go to the polls to elect local councils and directly elected mayors. There is a by-election to choose a new MP at Westminster for Hartlepool.