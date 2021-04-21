George Floyd tweet apology from Welsh Labour minister
A government minister has apologised for criticising media coverage of the George Floyd murder trial verdict.
Welsh Labour minister Lee Waters had said that Wales would have "a better election campaign" if it was given the same attention as "US domestic news".
Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering Mr Floyd after kneeling on his neck during his arrest in Minneapolis last May.
The incident sparked worldwide protests against racism and excessive force.
Mr Waters, a deputy minister for transport in the Welsh Government, posted his comments on Twitter while watching BBC television's Ten O'Clock News, which was covering the jury's verdict live on Tuesday night.
He wrote: "If people in Wales had as much access to as much media coverage of decisions that effected Wales as they do of US domestic news we'd have a better election campaign".
Elections to the Welsh Parliament are taking place on 6 May.
Mr Waters later deleted the post, saying: "On reflection, insensitive timing. Not detracting from the enormity of the issue, just frustrated that News at 10 turned itself into News24."
The minister's original comments had been criticised as "rancid", "horrific" and "ignorant" by other users of the social media platform.
Shane Andrews from Cardiff said: "I think you should delete this Lee. Poorly timed electioneering and the decisions across the pond send a message to many across the world - that Black Lives Matter."
Reaction from other political parties was also critical of the Welsh Labour minister.
A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: "Lee Waters' tweet was highly inappropriate, ill-judged and thoughtless.
"The murder of George Floyd and the subsequent trial is of worldwide significance and a potent reminder that so much more needs to be done to tackle structural and institutional racism - including here in Wales."
For the Welsh Liberal Democrats, a spokesperson said: "To make the comparison between the death of an individual at the hands of the police and his opinion of political coverage in Wales is both foolish and exceptionally poor judgment. We're glad to see he's deleted his tweet."
