Drakeford's Covid record will rebuild trust in Labour, says Starmer
- Published
Mark Drakeford's "careful" handling of the pandemic will help Labour rebuild trust in key battleground seats, Sir Keir Starmer has said.
The UK Labour leader was on the campaign trail in Wrexham - one of four north Wales seats his party lost to the Conservatives at Westminster.
Labour hopes to avoid similar losses in the Senedd election next month.
"It's very important that we rebuild trust, that we reconnect," Sir Keir said.
"Mark Drakeford has actually been doing that in the last 14 months."
Labour holds all of the north east Wales seats at the Senedd with the exception of Clwyd West.
At the 2019 general election four of the area's constituencies, Wrexham, Delyn, Clwyd South and Vale of Clwyd, were won by the Tories.
In the visit to Wrexham Lager, Sir Keir said: "I think people would look at Mark Drakeford and say he's carefully brought Wales through that."
He said the first minister, who joined him for the visit, had shown "the right way to govern" and his Welsh Government had "earned and deserve the right to continue that work".
"And I think that's the best way to rebuild trust. Judge people by their actions, not by their words."
WALES ELECTION: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people will vote to elect 60 Members of the Senedd (MSs). The party that can command the support of a majority of MSs will form the Welsh government. Find out more here.
What powers does the Senedd have? MSs pass laws on aspects of life in Wales such as health, education and transport - and have some tax powers.
Mr Drakeford said Welsh Labour has an "ambitious" and "specific" plan for north Wales.
"Whether that is the new medical school we will have in Bangor that will supply the staff, the doctors we will need for the future here in north Wales, right through to this part of Wales where there will be a new national park - the first one in Wales since 1957," he said.
He denied that Friday's planned Covid Welsh government press conference amounted to electioneering.
He is expected to outline whether pubs will be able to reopen indoors on 17 May, but his intention to do so has angered opposition candidates who believe it is a misuse of an official Welsh government press conference during an election campaign.
"I am the first minister of Wales, that comes with a set of responsibilities, particularly during the pandemic," Mr Drakeford said.
"We have a three week cycle of decision making. We are simply sticking with it. Tomorrow I will as first minister announce the latest outcome of that three week review, and I'll do it as first minister and for no other reason."
But with Covid rates low Mr Drakeford said he was "hopeful that we can do more now... but we will do it in a way that continues to make sure that people in Wales are safeguarded from what is still a global public health crisis".
The candidates in Wrexham are:
- Paul Ashton, Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party
- Charles William Henry Dodman, Reform UK
- Lesley Griffiths, Labour
- Carrie Harper, Plaid Cymru
- Jeremy Kent, Conservative
- Aaron Norton, Gwlad
- Sebastian Ross, UKIP
- Timothy Sly, Welsh Liberal Democrats
