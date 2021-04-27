BBC News

Welsh election: Labour manifesto more modest, say experts

By Daniel Davies
BBC Wales political correspondent

Published
Related Topics
image captionThe study calls Labour's new spending proposals "quite modest"

Labour's Senedd election manifesto is offering more modest promises than its two main rivals, experts say.

It is based on a "cautious" prediction about the size of the budget compared to the Conservatives and Plaid Cymru, a Cardiff University study found.

However, all three of the parties' proposals lack detail, according to the fiscal analysis research team.

The academics say parties have not said enough about "tough choices" facing them if are in power after 6 May.

The analysis compared the likely cost of manifesto promises with forecasts for the Welsh Government's budget of around £17bn, the size of which is mostly set in Westminster.

SIGN UP FOR WALES ALERTS: Get extra updates on BBC election coverage

It found Labour had taken a "very different approach" to the Tories and Plaid, with "quite modest" new spending proposals and no specific commitments on day-to-day funding for schools and the NHS.

"I think it's probably indicative of them being cautious in terms of the prospects for the Welsh budget," said Guto Ifan of the analysis team.

Conservative promises to cut taxes, on top of new spending pledges, "overshoot our projected increase in the size of the Welsh budget", Mr Ifan said.

A Welsh Tory government would need more cash from the UK government - something the analysis says is "likely" - or would have to cut other areas to pay for its promises.

Plaid's plans assume the budget will grow faster, which Mr Ifan said was "optimistic but not unreasonable".

Unlike the other parties, Plaid was offering big commitments in areas outside the NHS and schools "in a relatively tight budget".

The three parties have been asked to respond.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. More information about these elections

Note: This lookup covers national elections in Scotland and Wales, the Hartlepool by-election, as well as council and mayoral elections in England and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections in England and Wales. There may be parish council elections or council by-elections where you are. Check your local council website for full details. Last updated: April 22, 2021, 12:27 GMT

Related Topics

More on this story