Wales election: Leaders in election clash on Covid business support
- Published
Welsh party leaders have clashed on the Welsh government's pandemic support for businesses in a BBC election debate.
Labour's Mark Drakeford said £200m was waiting to be spent by the next first minister after the election to give firms hit by the pandemic more help.
But Plaid Cymru's Adam Price questioned why it could not have been spent before the vote.
Conservative Andrew RT Davies said there was unallocated cash in Welsh government coffers.
Jane Dodds said the Welsh Liberal Democrats would support medium, small and micro-businesses.
Meanwhile Abolish the Welsh Assembly's Richard Suchorzewski said control of the NHS should be returned to the UK government: "There should be one NHS for all - and it should be put under the guidance of the United Kingdom government."
The BBC Wales Leaders' Debate was held on Thursday evening, a week before the Welsh Parliament election on 6 May.
- BASICS: Simple guide to the Senedd election
- POLICY GUIDE: Who should I vote for?
- FIRST TIME: Will 16-year-olds vote?