BBC News

Welsh election: Freedom Alliance party opposes lockdowns

Published
Related Topics
image captionSteve Phillips of the Freedom Alliance opposes lockdowns

Anti-lockdown party Freedom Alliance has said it stands for "freedom of speech, freedom of movement, freedom to open up your business".

The party's Steve Phillips said there should be "no coercion in relation to things like vaccinations, and also informed choice" about the jabs.

Freedom Alliance disputes how many lives have been saved by lockdowns and wants to scrap face covering rules.

Mr Phillips was speaking to BBC Wales ahead of next week's Senedd election.

SIGN UP FOR WALES ALERTS: Get extra updates on BBC election coverage

Speaking on Radio Wales Breakfast, he said he did not know what Freedom Alliance's post-pandemic priorities would be because "we're still in the midst" of the coronavirus crisis.

"I think it's a priority to get this sorted first and then, when this is solved, then we can start looking at the other problems and prioritise them accordingly," he said.

The Freedom Alliance is standing candidates across Wales in the election.

Polling day is Thursday 6 May.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. More information about these elections

Note: This lookup covers national elections in Scotland and Wales, the Hartlepool by-election, as well as council and mayoral elections in England and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections in England and Wales. There may be parish council elections or council by-elections where you are. Check your local council website for full details. Last updated: April 22, 2021, 12:27 GMT

Related Topics