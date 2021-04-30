Welsh election 2021: Post-Covid focus for last weekend of campaigning
Plans for Wales' post-Covid economic recovery are being outlined by political parties on the last weekend of the Senedd election campaign.
Both the Welsh Conservatives and Welsh Labour said their focus was on creating jobs.
Plaid Cymru said an independent Wales could "realise its full potential," while the Welsh Liberal Democrats focused on council tax arrears.
The Welsh Parliament elections take place on Thursday 6 May.
The Welsh Conservatives are pledging to create 65,000 new jobs if they get into power.
The party's economy spokesman Russell George said: "Welsh Conservatives have a clear plan to create jobs and deliver a long-term economic recovery, starting by supporting businesses in the creation of 65,000 new high-skilled, well-paid jobs.
"We'll inspire growth by scrapping business rates, providing support to help new businesses set up and grow, and implementing a retraining programme to help people find jobs.
"In five days, you can stop this by voting Welsh Conservative on both Senedd ballot papers and turn the page on a difficult 22 years of Labour that has held back the Welsh economy from fulfilling its true potential."
Plaid Cymru says independence is the only way for Wales to "realise its full potential".
Leader Adam Price said "only a credible threat of independence gives Wales leverage in London".
"A Plaid Cymru government will mean a stronger Wales - feared and respected by Westminster not neglected and ignored. This will mean more investment and more powers."
Mr Price added: "Scotland's experience has taught us that the prospect of independence forces Westminster to listen.
"Only by electing a Plaid Cymru government on 6 May will Wales' hand be strengthened in challenging the Tory UK government."
WALES ELECTION: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people will vote to elect 60 Members of the Senedd (MSs). The party that can command the support of a majority of MSs will form the Welsh government. Find out more here.
What powers does the Senedd have? MSs pass laws on aspects of life in Wales such as health, education and transport - and have some tax powers.
Welsh Labour deputy leader Carolyn Harris said the party's recovery plan included a work, education or training offer for all under-25s and "a real living wage for social care workers".
She said: "I'll be out across Wales every day between now and May 6th banging the drum for our Welsh Labour government.
"With every poll showing the danger that the Tories pose at this election, our message is crystal clear - if you value the things that Welsh Labour have done for you, your family and your community, you need to get out and vote to them."
The Welsh Liberal Democrats want to set up a £200,000 fund to help "the most vulnerable" who are struggling to pay debts like council tax arrears.
Leader Jane Dodds said: "The debt bonfire would help so many residents in Wales who need support at the fraction of a cost.
"As we come out of the worst of the coronavirus pandemic one thing is clear, the pandemic exposed rife inequalities in our society.
"We know our country is disproportionately affected by debt compared to the rest of the UK, that's why we'd use this funding to free people from the economic insecurity."
