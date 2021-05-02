Stephen Doughty: MP 'must get fair chance to respond to pill claims'
- Published
A Labour MP accused of getting prescription-only anxiety drugs from a constituent should be given the opportunity to set the record straight, Wales' first minister has said.
Mark Drakeford's comments come after a newspaper reported Stephen Doughty asked a constituent for diazepam.
The Mail on Sunday reports Mr Doughty's spokesman said: "Stephen apologises unreservedly for any error he made."
The BBC has made repeated attempts to contact Mr Doughty for comment.
When asked about the allegations by BBC Wales, Mr Drakeford said: "Well, I haven't seen the article myself but I understand that Mr Doughty has provided a full explanation.
"He refutes many of the allegations that are made in that article and he explains part of why one aspect of it has some grounding is the truth, so I think it's fair that he has that opportunity to set that record straight."
Possession of diazepam, which is a Class C drug without a prescription, carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison.
It is available on prescription only and is used to treat anxiety, muscle spasms and fits.
The Mail on Sunday reported claims by Mr Doughty's constituent Byron Long that he "passed as many as 140 diazepam pills to the MP during up to 20 meetings at a coffee shop in Cardiff between 2017 and 2019".
A spokesman told the paper Mr Doughty "categorically denies having obtained 140 diazepam tablets from Mr Long… his regular meetings with Byron consisted of tea, coffee, cake and chat between two friends".
The paper printed what it said was an exchange of messages between Mr Long and Mr Doughty, who is MP for Cardiff South and Penarth and Labour's shadow foreign affairs and international development minister.
In the alleged exchange, Mr Doughty invited Mr Long to his home to meet his new cat, adding: "PS do you have any spare diazepam by any chance? I haven't been able to get to GP and need some for flying next week! X."
Mr Doughty's spokesman told the Mail on Sunday: "Stephen apologises unreservedly for any error he made in making this request, which was to a friend who he had shared many highly personal, trusted and mutually supportive conversations with about mental health over many years."