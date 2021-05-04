Election: Your Welsh Parliament campaign questions answered Published 26 minutes ago

image caption Ione Wells took over BBC Wales News' Instagram to answer your election questions

Voters will go to the polls on Thursday to elect the new members of the Welsh Parliament.

The election decides who forms the Welsh government, which is in charge of devolved matters including health and social care, education and transport.

People have submitted questions about the election to BBC Wales' Westminster correspondent Ione Wells via Instagram, and she has answered.

What does it mean for Covid restrictions?

Whichever party gets into power will be in charge of Covid restrictions so that could mean some changes to current plans under Welsh Labour.

But what we do know is the main parties would like indoor hospitality to reopen on 17 May.

SIGN UP FOR WALES ALERTS: Get extra updates on BBC election coverage

Why are elections held on a Thursday?

There's no official reason why, it's basically just a tradition.

But there are a couple of theories like the fact that on Fridays people might be too busy going to the pub and because Thursday was traditionally market day - so people might already be in town and able to pop into the polls.

Who is running?

Parties are putting up different candidates in Wales' 40 constituencies and in the five regions which each elect four more members of the Senedd.

The best way to check who is running in your area is via this postcode search:

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. More information about these elections Who can I vote for in my area? Enter your postcode, or the name of your English council or Scottish or Welsh constituency to find out. Eg 'W1A 1AA' or 'Westminster' A really simple guide to the 2021 elections Note: This lookup covers national elections in Scotland and Wales, the Hartlepool by-election, as well as council and mayoral elections in England and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections in England and Wales. There may be parish council elections or council by-elections where you are. Check your local council website for full details.

How much influence does Welsh government have on provision of inpatient mental health care?

Health is devolved in Wales and that includes mental health, so it is the responsibility of the Welsh government.

You can check out what all the different parties are promising on mental health care and the NHS here.

WALES ELECTION: THE BASICS

What's happening? On 6 May, people will vote to elect 60 Members of the Senedd (MSs). The party that can command the support of a majority of MSs will form the Welsh government. Find out more here.

What powers does the Senedd have? MSs pass laws on aspects of life in Wales such as health, education and transport - and have some tax powers.

Who is most likely to be the second biggest party?

Well, that's up to voters.

In the past the Labour party has always been the biggest party in Wales, in the 2011 elections the Conservatives came second, in other elections Plaid Cymru have come second.