Election: Your Welsh Parliament campaign questions answered
Voters will go to the polls on Thursday to elect the new members of the Welsh Parliament.
The election decides who forms the Welsh government, which is in charge of devolved matters including health and social care, education and transport.
People have submitted questions about the election to BBC Wales' Westminster correspondent Ione Wells via Instagram, and she has answered.
What does it mean for Covid restrictions?
Whichever party gets into power will be in charge of Covid restrictions so that could mean some changes to current plans under Welsh Labour.
But what we do know is the main parties would like indoor hospitality to reopen on 17 May.
Why are elections held on a Thursday?
There's no official reason why, it's basically just a tradition.
But there are a couple of theories like the fact that on Fridays people might be too busy going to the pub and because Thursday was traditionally market day - so people might already be in town and able to pop into the polls.
Who is running?
Parties are putting up different candidates in Wales' 40 constituencies and in the five regions which each elect four more members of the Senedd.
The best way to check who is running in your area is via this postcode search:
How much influence does Welsh government have on provision of inpatient mental health care?
Health is devolved in Wales and that includes mental health, so it is the responsibility of the Welsh government.
You can check out what all the different parties are promising on mental health care and the NHS here.
Who is most likely to be the second biggest party?
Well, that's up to voters.
In the past the Labour party has always been the biggest party in Wales, in the 2011 elections the Conservatives came second, in other elections Plaid Cymru have come second.
Polls suggest it's likely to be one of those two - but the only poll that really matters is the one on Thursday.
