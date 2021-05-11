Wales election result a big step back for Plaid Cymru, says Leanne Wood
- Published
Plaid Cymru's aim to reach beyond its heartlands took a "big step back" in the Senedd election, the woman who lost her Rhondda seat to Labour has said.
Ex-Plaid leader Leanne Wood said the party needs a new strategy to win ground in south and north east Wales.
She said the party's goal of Welsh independence would be "difficult to achieve" if it only polls well in areas it has traditionally gained support.
Ms Wood said she would stay in public life "in some form, some way".
Plaid Cymru support has long tended to be concentrated in traditional Welsh-speaking areas of north west and west Wales.
Ms Wood's victory in Rhondda at the previous election in 2016 when she was Plaid Cymru leader was seen as a vital progress towards making it a party that could reach into Labour strongholds.
"I think the the leadership and the strategists are going to have some head scratching to do," she told The Leaders' Lounge programme on BBC Radio Wales.
"We've lost the seat in the valleys that we needed to build out from, and our majorities have increased in those seats we've traditionally held for three, four or five decades.
"That goal of independence is going to be difficult to achieve if we're only polling well in those parts of Wales where we always have polled well.
"So the strategy to reach out has taken a big step back, I think, and we will need to think about how we respond to that and I think there needs to be a new strategy."
Asked if she planned to continue having a role in public life, Ms Wood said she would "continue in some form, some way".
"I've got a lot of thinking, reflecting and considering to do, I don't want to jump into something," she said.
"I've been doing this job for 18 years, so it'll need some sort of 'pivot' as we say.
"So I need some time to rest, and to have a think as well."
Ms Wood led Plaid Cymru from 2012 until 2018 when she faced a leadership challenge from Adam Price and Rhun ap Iorwerth and came third in the subsequent ballot of party members.
Mr Price, who won that contest, has insisted he will continue as leader after Plaid Cymru gained an extra seat but fell to third place behind the Conservatives.
"I'm not walking away from anything, because this is the moment when Wales needs leadership," he said.
