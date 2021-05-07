Welsh election: Long queues and waits reported at polling stations
- Published
Election authorities have said social distancing was a factor as voters complained of long delays at several polling stations in south Wales.
Some people reportedly had to queue for over an hour to vote yesterday in Cardiff, Bridgend and Cowbridge.
Parents were spotted queueing with children wearing pyjamas, while others with work and childcare commitments said they had to give up waiting.
The Electoral Commission said anyone in line at 2200 BST was allowed to vote.
Trainee surgeon Frank Sanders, from Canton in Cardiff, said he tried to vote twice and gave up both times.
He told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "First time I was on my way into work and I stopped off and there was already a queue that was too long - I stayed there for 10 minutes but I wasn't moving at all," he said.
"And then I went back in the evening and it was preposterously long.
@BBCWalesNews >2 hour queue at Broad Street polling station at 21.58. Tried to vote twice today - the queue was too long for me to get back to work this morning and then to get up to work tomorrow. Helpfully eliminating a lot of working voters. pic.twitter.com/7mOCyQl5X1— Frank Sanders (@sandersfwb) May 6, 2021
"My neighbours just got back and said they were an hour and 45 minutes, so I went to have a look and it was even longer than when they were there. There must have been two, two-and-a-half hours of queuing for some of the poor people there.
"I couldn't stay and wait because it was 9.30pm. I've got to get up and go to work this morning so I couldn't.
"I felt I was unable to vote, and that was taken away from me because of the queues."
@Keir_Starmer @fmwales it's disgraceful the way this voting is set up I have tried 5 times today to vote only to no avail,the queue's have been 50/60 ppl long waiting outside in the cold,I have just been again & still the same— Jenni2658 (@Jenni97928758) May 6, 2021
I am annoyed & fuming I haven't been able to vote,
In a statement the Electoral Commission said: "Social distancing was in place in polling stations across Wales, and staff were managing the number of people allowed inside at any one time.
"As a result, some voters were asked to queue to enter their polling station. Anyone who was in the queue at their polling station at 10pm will have been able to vote."
'Is that it?'
Among those in the queues were teenage first-time voters eager to get their voices heard after the voting age was lowered to 16.
Oscar Griffin, 18, from Cardiff, said: "I felt there was a lot of build-up - there's been a lot of campaigning about how important it is for young people to vote in this election and it took like 10 seconds.
"You just write on the paper and you leave and that's it, and you think, 'do I get a sticker? Is that it?'."
@JGriffithsLab Shambolic at Langstone polling stat’n. Queues around the building all evening. Wait time for later voters 75 mins & counting. Older folks giving up (it is sub 5°c). Couples can’t both vote as one needs to stay with kids & cannot spare the time required.— Chris Balfour (@MtnHiChris) May 6, 2021
Rosie Truman, 16, from Newport, said she found the process "very simple".
Jess Blair, director of the Electoral Reform Society in Wales, told BBC Radio Wales the pandemic had made people more politically aware, which might have improved turnout.
"The public are definitely more aware of what decisions are made in Wales, the role of the first minister and the fact that health is obviously devolved, so there's a little bit of hope in that I think," she said.
But she warned there needed to be a better strategy in attracting young voters.
@Keir_Starmer @fmwales it's disgraceful the way this voting is set up I have tried 5 times today to vote only to no avail,the queue's have been 50/60 ppl long waiting outside in the cold,I have just been again & still the same— Jenni2658 (@Jenni97928758) May 6, 2021
I am annoyed & fuming I haven't been able to vote,