Covid: Mark Drakeford set for lockdown talks after Welsh election win
- Published
Mark Drakeford's cabinet will agree which restrictions to lift next when ministers meet on Monday for the first time since Labour's Welsh election win.
Allowing pubs and restaurants to serve customers indoors from 17 May is the next Covid rule to be relaxed and now foreign holidays is to be discussed.
Mr Drakeford is to lead a Labour-only Welsh government after they won half of the Welsh Parliament's 60 seats.
Mr Drakeford is to be formally sworn in as Wales' first minister on Wednesday.
A reshuffle of his cabinet is expected soon after - and there is at least one cabinet vacancy to fill after Liberal Democrat and former Education Minister Kirsty Williams stood down at the election.
Thursday's Senedd election left Labour one short of an outright majority, a feat that hasn't happened since devolution in 1999, but minister Jeremy Miles said the result allowed Labour to work with parties on a "case-by-case basis".
Local Government Minister Julie James told BBC Wales that discussing restrictions around foreign holidays are "very much part of the package of discussion for Monday".
The UK government has announced plans in England to allow tourists to visit a green list of 12 destinations, including Portugal, Israel and Gibraltar. Ministers in Wales are yet to confirm if they will align with the plans or take a different approach.
Wales' Covid infection rate of 8.8 cases for every 100,000 people in Wales is the lowest since August and one Welsh county - Denbighshire - is the lowest case rate on the UK mainland with no Covid cases in a week.
Patients in Welsh hospitals with coronavirus are at record lows and more than a quarter of the Welsh population have now been both doses of a Covid vaccine.
Indoor attractions, cinemas and theatres could also open alongside pubs and restaurants serving customers inside next Monday - with further relaxing of lockdown restrictions due to be announced in the Welsh government's next three-week review on Friday.
Counsel General Jeremy Miles said ministers would listen to the advice of the Chief Medical Officer Frank Atherton, adding: "We obviously all hope to be in a position to be able to follow through on the proposed way forward that the first minister has already outlined."
Mr Drakeford did say on Saturday that Wales' response to the Covid pandemic had been a major part in Labour's election win as they were returned as overall party for the sixth successive time since devolution in 1999
"From the very first day of the campaign, people have been coming to the doorstep to tell us that they feel glad they've lived in Wales over the last 15 months," said Mr Drakeford.
"A government I lead will continue to follow the science to do what our medical advisers tells us we should do, and that does mean doing things in a way that continues to keep Wales safe."
The Welsh Government controls Wales' Covid response and the relaxing of restrictions - such as meeting inside pubs and restaurants and travel rules - has tended to have been more cautious in Wales.
Election headlines:
- Labour return to power with one more seat than the previous term despite losing the key Vale of Clwyd seat to the Conservatives. Labour held off Tory attempts in other targeted seats
- The Conservatives had their best Senedd election, returning 16 Senedd members and are the second largest party in the Welsh Parliament
- Former Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood loses seat as Labour win back the Rhondda, bringing an end to Ms Wood's 18-year Senedd stay. Adam Price called Plaid's performance "disappointing" but they returned more seats with 13.
- The Liberal Democrats lost their only consistency seat as the Brecon and Radnorshire seat held by retiring former leader Kirsty Williams for 22 years was taken by the Tories. But new Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds won a regional seat.
- History was made as the first woman of colour was elected to the Welsh Parliament as Conservative MS Natasha Asghar won a South Wales East list seat.
- Independent Senedd candidate Michelle Brown's name was left off some ballot papers in north Wales as returning officers blamed a "printing error".
- This is a four-party Welsh Parliament now as there were no seat wins for smaller parties.
- The 2021 vote was the highest turnout in Senedd election history with 46.6% of voters voting, beating 46.3% in the first ballot in 1999.
The new Senedd is expected to meet for the first time in the next week to elect a presiding officer and deputy presiding officer to conduct proceedings.
Then, once those posts are filled Labour will then be able to re-nominate Mr Drakeford as first minister - with no significant challenge from the opposition expected for his reappointment.
He may, however, need help from the opposition to pass laws and get Labour's spending plans through the Welsh Parliament, with one seat short of a majority.
"We have demonstrated over a number of governments that you can govern successfully on 30 seats, but I'm open to working with any party where there is common ground between us," he said.
Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds, their only Senedd member, has ruled out joining the Welsh government like her predecessor Kirsty Williams did.