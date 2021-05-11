Wales election: Elin Jones bids to stay Senedd presiding officer
- Published
Plaid Cymru's Elin Jones will seek re-election as the Senedd's Llywydd, the presiding officer.
The Ceredigion member took the role last term, beating Lord Elis-Thomas in a Senedd vote after the 2016 election.
Several Labour members are hoping to stand for the deputy presiding officer role, which is also said to be of interest to Tory Montgomeryshire member of the Senedd (MS) Russell George.
The votes take place on Wednesday at the first post-election Senedd meeting.
With exactly 30 of the 60 Senedd seats, Welsh Labour Senedd members are also expected to re-elect leader Mark Drakeford as first minister.
The Conservatives, who came second in the election by winning 16 seats, have said they will not nominate their Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies for the post.
A potential candidate for presiding officer from the Tory group is under consideration.
The presiding officer acts as the Senedd's figurehead, chairing meetings in the chamber.
The successful candidate will receive an annual salary of £110,987, earning more than Welsh government ministers on £105,701 but less than the first minister who receives £147,983.
The deputy presiding officer will be paid £89,846. The salary of an ordinary MS is £67,649.
Labour members Hefin David, from Caerphilly, and Alun Davies, of Blaenau Gwent, have both confirmed they intend to stand for the deputy presiding officer job.
Mr David said: "I want to stand up for the importance of scrutiny and ensure the parliament is as strong as it can be.
"I want to ensure we find consensus where we can, but also facilitate rigorous accountability at all times."
Former government minister Alun Davies said: "I believe that there are real challenges facing the Senedd.
"It's one thing calling yourself a Parliament. It's another thing becoming one.
"This is time for real change, both in terms of how we organise and manage business and how we interact with the country as a whole."
"I will want to lead a process of change and a programme of political reform with the objective of achieving a turnout of at least 50% in the next election," Mr Davies added.
David Rees, Labour MS for Aberavon, is also understood to be considering standing for the role, whilst Newport East MS John Griffiths and Mid and West Wales MS Joyce Watson have also been mentioned as potential candidates.