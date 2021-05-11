Wales election: Senedd meets for first time since poll
- Published
The Senedd will meet on Wednesday for the first time since last week's election, for votes on key roles in the parliament and the Welsh government.
The first business will be the appointment of the presiding officer, to conduct proceedings, followed by the election of a deputy presiding officer.
Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford will also be confirmed as the nominee for the role of first minister.
Labour won 30 of the 60 seats in the chamber in last week's election.
The Queen will be required to approve the nomination before Mr Drakeford is officially reappointed to the job.
In line with Covid-19 restrictions, 20 members will be allowed to sit in the chamber with the remaining 40 taking part remotely from their offices in the adjoining building.
For 19 of the new members elected last week, it will be their first taste of Senedd proceedings.
The presiding officer, or Llywydd, acts as the Senedd's figurehead, chairing meetings in the chamber.
Plaid Cymru's Elin Jones, who served as Llywydd throughout the last Senedd term, is seeking re-election as presiding officer.
A potential candidate for presiding officer from the Tory group is under consideration.
Labour's Alun Davies and Hefin David have confirmed they intend to stand for the role of deputy presiding officer, which is also said to be of interest to Conservative member of the Senedd (MS) Russell George.
David Rees, John Griffiths and Joyce Watson are other Labour MSs whose names have also been mentioned as potential candidates for that role.
The leader of the Conservative Senedd group, Andrew RT Davies, has said having a Tory presiding officer or deputy presiding officer would be "a sensible way" to build consensus.
His party will hold 16 seats in the new Welsh Parliament, having gained five compared with the 2016 result.
Plaid Cymru won one extra seat last week compared with 2016, bringing the party's new total to 13.
The remaining seat will be held by Welsh Liberal Democrats leader Jane Dodds.