Welsh government hunts for new top civil servant
- Published
The job of one of the most important public officials in Wales has been advertised.
The Welsh government is looking for a new permanent secretary - the most senior civil servant in charge of the organisation's staff.
Dame Shan Morgan, the current permanent secretary, is stepping down at the end of her term in 2022.
A Welsh government spokesman said the first minister is "keen to get the recruitment process underway".
According to the advertisement the winning applicant could receive a salary of between £162,500-£180,000.
It says: "The response to Covid has unleashed a step change in delivery and innovation across our public services. We want to capitalise on this, to build back fairer, in order to build back better as we come out of the current emergency and adapt to our future outside the EU."
The news follows the Welsh Labour's election success last week, with Mark Drakeford staying on as first minister.
While elected ministers take policy decisions, the responsibility for implementing them sits with the Welsh civil service - with the permanent secretary at the top, accountable to the first minister.
Dame Shan, a former diplomat who represented the UK at the EU, took on the Welsh government role in 2017.
Her term in the job ends in 2022 - a Welsh government spokesman confirmed she had not taken up an option to stay on.
A Welsh government spokesman said: "The recruitment of a permanent secretary is a lengthy process, led by the Civil Service Commission.
"The first minister is keen to get the recruitment process underway in good time before the end of her contract in early 2022."