Covid: Call for immediate Wales-specific pandemic inquiry
- Published
Establishing an inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Wales should be one of the first acts of the new Welsh government, Plaid Cymru's leader has said.
Adam Price's call came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs a UK-wide inquiry would be held in 2022.
Mr Price said Labour Welsh ministers could "lead by example by establishing an inquiry right away".
The Welsh government said it supported a "four-nation, independent inquiry".
Announcing plans for the independent investigation, Mr Johnson said his government was "fully committed to learning the lessons at every stage of this crisis".
The inquiry will place "the state's actions under the microscope", he added, and take evidence under oath.
The prime minister said the devolved administrations in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland would be consulted on the inquiry's "scope and detailed arrangements", so it could "consider all key aspects of the UK response".
Mr Johnson said the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove spoke to the first ministers of Wales and Scotland on Wednesday morning.
"If we are to recover as one team UK, then we should also learn lessons together in the same spirit," the prime minister said.
But Mr Price urged Labour Welsh ministers, returned to power after winning 30 of the 60 seats in the Welsh Parliament in Thursday's Senedd election, to "lead by example by establishing an inquiry right away".
The investigation should take place "whilst memories are still fresh and initial findings could be ready by as early as the start of autumn", he said.
"An independent Welsh inquiry, running parallel to the UK-wide inquiry, could provide a sharper focus on how well the Welsh government responded, the efficiency of its PPE procurement and test and trace systems, and crucially how we can better protect our citizens from future pandemics," he added.
Mr Price spoke as the Senedd met for the first time after the election, and was expected to confirm Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford as its nominee to continue as first minister later.
A Welsh government spokesman said: "The first minister has had preliminary discussions about an inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic with the first ministers of Scotland and Northern Ireland and the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.
"We support a four-nation, independent inquiry into the pandemic."
The Welsh Conservatives have also previously called for a Welsh-specific public inquiry.