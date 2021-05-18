Covid: Children as young as 12 could get vaccines in Wales
Children as young as 12 could receive Covid jabs in Wales later this year, the first minister has said.
Mark Drakeford said it was likely the Welsh government would want to roll out jabs for children if licences were granted.
Pfizer has had its jab authorised for 12-15 year olds in the US, and it is applying to do the same in the UK.
UK health secretary Matt Hancock said enough Pfizer vaccine had been bought to vaccinate all children over 12.
He told the Commons on Monday clinical studies showed the vaccine was safe and effective among 12-18 year olds.
A children's trial for the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab was launched in February, with 300 volunteers taking part.
Speaking to ITV Wales' Sharp End programme, Mr Drakeford said: "Some of the forms of vaccination are now beginning to get a licence for children as early as the age of 12. So we're watching that very carefully
"If there is a vaccine that gets that licence for use here in Wales, then I think we are very likely to want to take advantage of that," he said.
"It may be that you know later this year, even, we will be able to have a programme in our secondary schools offering those young people a vaccination which would make schools even safer than they are now."
He said it might allow "us to lift some of the other restrictions that we have, wearing masks in classrooms all the time for example, which inevitably makes that learning experience less comfortable than it would otherwise be".
Welsh government guidance says face coverings should be worn where social distancing is not possible, "including in the classroom by staff at primary schools, and by staff and learners in secondary schools".
It comes as all over-18s in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan will have been offered the chance to have their first Covid vaccine by the end of May.
Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said it had arranged appointments for all adults by then.
It is two months ahead of the Welsh government's target of the end of July.
How many people have been vaccinated?
More than two million people have received their first Covid vaccine in Wales.
In Wales, 2,035,905 people have been given their first dose, 64.5% of the population.
Data published on Tuesday showed Scotland has given first doses to 55.7% of its population, England 54.5% and Northern Ireland 52.8%.
Wales is also beginning to reach younger adults, with 42% of 18-24 year olds vaccinated.
The UK government is responsible for buying the vaccines but only for rolling them out in England.
Mr Hancock told the Commons: "I have been closely following the results of the clinical studies from Pfizer that show that the vaccine is safe and effective among children between the ages of 12 and 18. We have procured enough Pfizer to be able to offer that jab to children should that be clinically approved here."