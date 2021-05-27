Rob Roberts: Commons leader calls on MP to stand down
- Published
Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has increased the pressure on Conservative MP Rob Roberts to resign.
He said it would be "honourable" for the Delyn MP to stand down after an investigation found he sexually harassed an employee.
MPs backed the report's recommendation for him to be suspended for six weeks.
Parliamentary rules mean the ruling does not trigger a recall petition which can force a by-election, as it can do in other cases.
Mr Rees-Mogg was addressing MPs shortly Parliament supported Mr Roberts's suspension, without a formal vote.
He said he was concerned about the "discrepancy" and he wanted to deal with it "in the most straight forward way possible".
The Commons leader said: "Following a case of this severity, in which it would be honourable for a member to stand down after the withdrawal of the whip, we need to look at whether the process is striking the right balance between independence, protecting the confidentiality of complainants, and ensuring consistent outcomes across different types of conduct case."
'Frankly ridiculous'
Mr Rees-Mogg has asked the chairman of the independent panel that investigated Mr Roberts to make recommendations.
He said he did not agree with those who said that Parliament's rules contained a loophole, saying they were designed to keep the names of staff anonymous when they complained about sexual misconduct by MPs.
But he said they were not "proportionate", saying it was "frankly ridiculous" that MPs who misuse envelopes could face more serious sanctions that those guilty of sexual harassment.
'Stain on us all'
For Labour, shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said she had written to Mr Rees-Mogg to offer to work with him to "close the loophole urgently and seek solutions".
She asked: "In what other job could someone who has carried out sexual misconduct not face losing that job?"
Ms Debbonaire added: "There are workable solutions to what would be a stain on us all if the public sees someone who has carried out sexual misconduct keep their job in this place."
She said that "ideally the member would do the honourable thing and resign forthwith", adding: "Process should not be a shield for unacceptable behaviour.
"If the member does not resign, he should be subject to recall and if he is not, we run the risk of appearing as if this House does not take sexual misconduct seriously, which of course we do."
Mr Roberts has been asked to comment.