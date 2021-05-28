Rob Roberts: Starmer says voters want to 'see the back' of MP over sexual misconduct
- Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Delyn MP Rob Roberts to resign after he was suspended from Parliament for sexual misconduct.
A former employee told BBC Wales he was repeatedly propositioned by the Tory MP and told to be "less alluring".
The process for handling such complaints does not include the power to trigger a recall petition.
Sir Keir said Mr Roberts had "abused his position" and he believed voters wanted to "see the back of him".
MPs on Thursday approved an independent panel's recommendation that Mr Roberts be suspended from Parliament for six weeks.
Currently the sanction of a recall petition on whether the MP should face a by-election only applies to cases assessed by the House of Commons Standards Committee.
Complaints of bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct are investigated by a separate process, the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).
Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg is the most senior figure in the north Wales MP's own party to have called on him to resign, saying it would be the "honourable" thing to do.
Speaking on a visit to Chirk, near Wrexham, Sir Keir said: "Rob Roberts should resign - I think that's absolutely clear.
"He's abused his position and, but for a loophole in the rules, he wouldn't be protected at all.
"I get a very strong sense here in Wales that his constituents would like the opportunity to elect somebody else, and see the back of him, so he should resign."
Asked what steps Labour were taking on the matter, Sir Keir pointed to the need to close the loophole.
However, he added: "That's not an excuse for Rob Roberts not to resign.
"I think the honourable thing to do is to resign. He has abused his position - he needs to step down.
"That is the right thing to do, not rely on a loophole to protect him."