Living wage for care workers in Welsh plans for next five years
- Published
A living wage for care staff and jobs and training for young people are among the Welsh government's plans for the next five years.
First Minister Mark Drakeford will set out later on Tuesday what his government wants to do, following his success at the Senedd election.
It includes building 20,000 new low-carbon "social homes" for rent, and creating a national forest.
More details are expected when the programme is published.
Welsh ministers said they would put climate change at the "heart of everything the Welsh government does".
Mr Drakeford's plans are expected to incorporate pledges made by the Welsh Labour leader at the recent Welsh election.
He was returned to power after his party won 30 Senedd seats - one short of a majority, meaning he will need some opposition help to pass budgets and laws.
The first minister said: "We will build a fairer, greener and stronger Wales in which everyone has plays a part - we don't want anyone to be left behind or held back."
Plans include giving everyone under the age of 25 the offer of work, education, training or self-employment, and a new law on air pollution, called a clean air act.
The Welsh government said it would prioritise investment in mental health, and would ban more single-use plastics - plans were previously announced to do this in 2020.
England has already banned the use of single-use plastic straws, cotton buds and stirrers.
Wales has consulted on doing the same, although original plans went further than the UK government scheme, proposing restrictions on a wider range of items.
There had been calls for a pay rise for social care workers in the wake of the Covid pandemic - at the May Senedd election Labour pledged to pay the "real living wage" to social care workers.
The real living wage is higher than the national living wage, and is pegged to the cost of living. It is currently set at £9.50 outside of London.
The programme for government explains how the Welsh government will implement Labour's manifesto - it is the first time Mark Drakeford has done this since he became first minister.
There are some big unanswered questions for the Welsh Labour leader, given he did not win a majority at the Senedd election.
Has the first minister made space to carry through any policies from the opposition?
How will they speed up cutting greenhouse gas emissions, and will they define social homes for rent, or say where they will be built?
Responding, Plaid Cymru deputy leader Rhun ap Iorwerth accused the programme of being "thin on detail" and "absent on targets".
He said: "What Wales needs now is a government that will tackle unemployment and NHS waiting times; a government that will address child poverty and its root causes; a government that will solve the housing crisis with the urgency that it requires and a government that will deliver positive and transformational change for everyone who calls Wales their home.
"But there's nothing transformational or ambitious about Labour's programme for government."