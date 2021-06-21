Covid: School inspections in Wales suspended until 2022
- Published
School inspections are to stay suspended until 2022, the Welsh government has announced.
Schools will also not be subject to the traffic light system for rating schools for the next academic year, as part of moves to ease pressures on teachers.
Both were suspended in 2020 because of the Covid pandemic.
Education minister Jeremy Miles said schools wanted to help pupils progress "but there are pressures that are affecting their ability to do this".
Measures requiring schools to report on their performance are also being relaxed.
There had been calls from Plaid Cymru for a further suspension to inspections so schools could focus on catch-up work.
The Welsh government said Wales' inspection body Estyn will "pilot a new approach to inspections with schools' agreement in the spring term".
Mr Miles, who was appointed in the recent cabinet reshuffle, said: "The clear message I've received from the education workforce is that they are determined to do all they can to help learners progress, but there are pressures that are affecting their ability to do this. I have listened and am taking action to support them."